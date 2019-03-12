Brandi Jackson: 5 Things About Michael Jackson’s Niece Defending Her Uncle Against Sex Abuse Allegations

Michael Jackson’s niece, Brandi, claimed she dated one of her uncle’s accusers and is slamming his sexual abuse allegations. Here’s her backstory.

Brandi Jackson, 37, has been fiercely insisting her uncle Michael Jackson’s innocence in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary, in which Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, allege that the pop icon sexually abused them as children. Brandi claimed that she dated one of the alleged victims, Wade, and accused him of lying about his allegations on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on March 11 — here’s the breakdown of her accusations. News of their alleged relationship was news to some of the documentary viewers, so here’s what you should know about MJ’s niece.

1. Brandi said she dated Wade for “all” of their teenage years. According to Brandi, she and Wade met on the set of a sneaker commercial for L.A. Gear in “approximately” 1991, when they were nine years old. She then said it was her uncle who made their relationship happen, by Wade’s request. “Wade had developed a crush and asked my uncle if he would put us together basically. So it was around that time frame, ’91 maybe ’92, that we started spending more time together and he asked me to be his girlfriend. And this went on until 2000 to 2001,” she said on the Australian rado show. Brandi then affirmed that she and Wade spent “all [their] teen years” together. However, in another interview, it was said that Brandi and Wade didn’t officially become boyfriend and girlfriend until they were around 12 years old on the March 9 episode of John Ziegler’s podcast (she waited until turning 18 to have sex, Brandi said).

2. Brandi claimed that her ex never brought up the sexual abuse allegations while dating. When asked if she heard “any of these accusations” from Wade as teenagers, she told radio host Kyle Sandilands, “not at all,” and even claimed she was always at Wade’s house. She added, “You get this impression from the documentary that Wade was always with my uncle for these long spurts of time. But I can tell you that from the time that I met Wade that wasn’t the case. My uncle was always travelling and working. Wade was here in Los Angeles — he wasn’t with my uncle. I spent a lot of time at Wade’s house with his family. I know where he was.”

3. Brandi is not mentioned in the Leaving Neverland documentary. Despite Wade’s alleged ties to Michael’s niece, he does not bring up Brandi once in the Leaving Neverland documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. “Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn’t in his ‘documentary’ because it would ruin his timeline,” Brandi tweeted on Feb. 11. After Michael was accused of child molestation in 1993 and 2005, Wade testified both times that the singer did not sexually abuse him. In the new documentary, Wade said he hid the alleged “truth” because his “whole life would be over” otherwise, and didn’t want Michael’s three young children to grow up father-less. But Brandi challenged these claims, saying on the The Kyle and Jackie O Show, “And if someone had been anally penetrating you and anally abusing you when you were 14 years old, and you had a chance to go on the stand and put that man away for the rest of his life so that he couldn’t hurt anyone else, you’d do it. You would. I can understand when he was a child if he was too afraid to do such a thing, that makes sense. But as a grown man, it doesn’t.”

4. Brandi accused Wade of breaking up Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. “I found out Wade cheated on me with multiple woman who he hoped would advance his career. You might know one of them, because it was a huge pop music scandal. Wade is not a victim, he’s an # Opportunist,” Brandi tweeted on Feb. 11, and went in-depth about this “pop music scandal” on the aforementioned podcast with John. “I know that he was pursuing [Britney]…In my understanding, Justin brought Wade onto the project to do production. That’s when Britney and Wade really got closer and began sleeping with each other,” Brandi claimed on the podcast. These rumors have never been confirmed.

5. Brandi is the daughter of Michael Jackson’s brother, Jackie Jackson. Jackie, now 67 years old, was a part of the Jackson 5 and is the eldest of the Jackson siblings.