Hours after Paris Jackson cried about how she couldn’t imagine her life without boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, pair has reportedly split up, ‘amicably’ going their separate ways.

Well that was quick! Literally hours after Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn‘s Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn season finale titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” aired on Aug. 4, the two have reportedly broken up. Despite Paris weeping and saying “I can’t see my life without him” in the episode’s closing scene, TMZ reports that the couple has decided to go their separate ways. So what Paris wanted when the show’s filming concluded and what she wants now has apparently changed. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for Paris and Gabriel to confirm the breakup news.

The breakup is described as “amicable as neither holds any anger or ill will,” TMZ reports. Their sources claim the relationship “just ran its course” and the split “was something that just needed to happen.” While the now former couple’s docuseries showed that they did have highs and lows in a relationship personally and professionally as the musical duo The Soundflowers, it ended with Paris confessing that Gabriel showed her true love is possible.

“Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies. And it’s not as pretty as it looks in the movies. It can get ugly. And it can be more beautiful than described in the movies. And it is possible,” the 22-year-old explained in a confessional as scenes of them fighting, as well as kissing in front of an Italian fountain and holding hands in a forest played across the screen.

“And he makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I can’t even describe. And I can’t see my life without him,” Paris declared as she began weeping. And that was the end of the docuseries! However, she earlier described how she wasn’t sure what was ahead for the pair.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But obviously there’s someone that I strive to be and I want to grow and become a better person, better musician, this that the other. But I can’t do this without Gabe,” she explained. Apparently she also meant that when it came to The Soundflowers, as the musical duo appears to be done. Paris has been “really invested in her music” and “she’s been at the studio practically every day,” TMZ reports, adding that she looked really “happy.”

Paris and Gabriel were first linked in early 2018, though the singers say they became an official couple on Apr. 28 of that year. The late Michael Jackson‘s only daughter has never been shy about flaunting their romance on the ‘gram, sharing loving photos while kissing Gabriel. During the first episode of their Facebook docuseries, Paris recalled meeting Gabriel in late 2017 after he played a show at the Sunset Strip’s Rainbow Bar and Grill. “We immediately just vibed, spent three days straight together. Yeah, within a week I was living in his van,” she explained. Fans should appreciate the six part docuseries on the couple, as it appears with their alleged breakup there won’t be a season two.