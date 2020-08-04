Paris Jackson Cries As She Thinks About ‘Life Without’ BF Gabriel Glenn In ‘Unfiltered’ Finale

In the season finale of Paris Jackson and BF Gabriel Glenn’s Facebook Watch series, she tearfully explains the incredible impact he’s had on her life as the couple reaches a crossroads.

There’s no question that Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn have an intensely close relationship. Not only are they romantically involved, the couple make up the musical duo of The Soundflowers. In the season finale of their Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” the 22-year-old beauty cries when imagining a future without Gabe when their romance hits a turning point.

Gabe explains, “I think we said it when we first got together that if we didn’t work out as a couple, like we’ll always be in a band together. Our music was one thing we want to hold on to no matter what.” But for Paris, she can’t imagine her future either musically or romantically without Gabriel in it. The couple has been together for two years, going public with their romance in 2018. Earlier in the episode, Paris explained “Gabe is a bull and I’m a ram. So we both have gnarly horns and we’re constantly butting heads.” She goes on to explain it is because He is a Taurus while she’s an Aries.

Paris wants to grow as a person, as she explains in a confessional at the end of the episode. But she’s not sure how she can do it without her partner in music and in love. “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But obviously there’s someone that I strive to be and I want to grow and become a better person, better musician, this that the other. But I can’t do this without Gabe,” she explains.

Then a video montage of their ups and downs plays, showing a fight at a diner, followed by a beautiful walk hand in hand through a sunlit forest. There’s even a glimpse of him picking Paris up in his arms and twirling her around in a romantic kiss in front of Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

Over the videos, Paris explains, “Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies. And it’s not as pretty as it looks in the movies. It can get ugly. And it can be more beautiful than described in the movies. And it is possible. And he makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I can’t even describe. And I can’t see my life without him.” Paris then bends her head forward while holding it up with her hand. Tears stream down her face and the season ends on that moment. Chills! The season finale of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn on Facebook became available for viewing at 6am EST on Aug. 4.