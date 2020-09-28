See Pic
Hollywood Life

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 18, Smiles While Driving Around L.A. In Rare Photos

blanket jackson
BACKGRID
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
West Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The reclusive Blanket Jackson was seen picking up Chick-fil-A in West Hills sporting a bit of facial hair. Interestingly, Blanket is still being chauffeured around even though he is old enough to drive now in California. Pictured: Blanket Jackson BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris Jackson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10107649dc
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, Las Vegas, USA - 29 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

At 18 years old, Blanket Jackson is officially driving. The youngest son of Michael Jackson was photographed behind the wheel in Calabasas on Sept. 27.

Blanket Jackson, 18, is rarely photographed in public, but on Sept. 27, the paparazzi caught him out and about. The teenager, who is Michael Jackson’s youngest son, was seen driving a black car in California. Although his face was a bit hard to make out behind the windows and camera lens, Blanket seemed relaxed as he took his car for a spin.

blanket jackson
Blanket Jackson is photographed driving around Calabasas on Sept. 27, 2020. (BACKGRID)

Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, was born in Feb. 2002 via artificial insemination. The identity of his mother has been kept anonymous from the public. Blanket was just seven years old when Michael passed away in June 2009, and his family has made a point to keep him out of the public eye in the years since.

blanket jackson
Blanket Jackson stops by Chik-Fil-A in Aug. 2020, (BACKGRID)

In addition to Blanket, Michael also shared two kids with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. Debbie was six months pregnant with the pair’s first child, Prince Jackson (real name Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.), when the two got married in 1996. Prince was born in Feb. 1997, followed by a daughter, Paris Jackson, in April 1998. Michael and Debbie divorced in 1999.

Paris and Prince are extremely close and are both very protective of Blanket. Earlier this year, Prince took Blanket to a screening of Avengers: Endgame, and made sure he was comfortable at the very public event. “Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Prince really protects his brother and they have a very close bond. They go through life as a team.” In 2019, Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University, and Blanket was present for the graduation celebrations.

Meanwhile, Paris lives a much more public life than her brothers. She has become a popular figure on social media, and the public has become fairly invested in her personal life. Earlier this year, Paris split from her longtime boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, who she’s also in a band with. The band, The Soundflowers, released their debut EP in June.