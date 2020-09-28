Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 18, Smiles While Driving Around L.A. In Rare Photos

At 18 years old, Blanket Jackson is officially driving. The youngest son of Michael Jackson was photographed behind the wheel in Calabasas on Sept. 27.

Blanket Jackson, 18, is rarely photographed in public, but on Sept. 27, the paparazzi caught him out and about. The teenager, who is Michael Jackson’s youngest son, was seen driving a black car in California. Although his face was a bit hard to make out behind the windows and camera lens, Blanket seemed relaxed as he took his car for a spin.

Blanket, whose real name is Prince Michael Jackson II, was born in Feb. 2002 via artificial insemination. The identity of his mother has been kept anonymous from the public. Blanket was just seven years old when Michael passed away in June 2009, and his family has made a point to keep him out of the public eye in the years since.

In addition to Blanket, Michael also shared two kids with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. Debbie was six months pregnant with the pair’s first child, Prince Jackson (real name Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.), when the two got married in 1996. Prince was born in Feb. 1997, followed by a daughter, Paris Jackson, in April 1998. Michael and Debbie divorced in 1999.

Paris and Prince are extremely close and are both very protective of Blanket. Earlier this year, Prince took Blanket to a screening of Avengers: Endgame, and made sure he was comfortable at the very public event. “Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Prince really protects his brother and they have a very close bond. They go through life as a team.” In 2019, Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University, and Blanket was present for the graduation celebrations.

Meanwhile, Paris lives a much more public life than her brothers. She has become a popular figure on social media, and the public has become fairly invested in her personal life. Earlier this year, Paris split from her longtime boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, who she’s also in a band with. The band, The Soundflowers, released their debut EP in June.