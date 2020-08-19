Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 18, Looks So Grown Up At Chick-Fil-A In Rare New Sighting

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket, who is rarely seen in public, was spotted sitting in a car while ordering food at a Chick-fil-A in the Los Angeles area and he’s definitely no longer the little boy we remember!

Blanket Jackson, 18, the youngest son of the late Michael Jackson, was seen for the first time in months when getting food in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 18 and it proved he’s all grown up! The long-haired hunk was sitting in a car while ordering his food at Chick-fil-A when he was photographed and was wearing a white top as he gave off a serious look. He also sported facial hair that helped him show off his older appearance.

The latest sighting of Blanket comes after he moved into a Calabasas mansion that’s located in an exclusive gated community with other celebs earlier this year. His grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 90, also lives close by at the Estates at the Oaks and his older siblings Prince Jackson, 23, Paris Jackson, 22, paid $2.6 million for the mansion.

Before his latest outing at Chick-fil-A, Blanket was spotted occasionally over the years in photos that would show up on social media. Prince shared one photo on Apr. 27, 2019 that showed his little brother smiling and posing with a large group of people who attended a screening of Avengers: Endgame. He was wearing a T-shirt that had the name of the Marvel film on it, proving he was a big fan.

Prince also shared a glimpse of Blanket in two photos that were part of a series of pics and video from his graduation from Loyola Marymount University in May 2019. They were standing and posing next to each other while Prince gave the camera a peace sign and Blanket gave a slight smile in one pic and in the other, Blanket was posing with the group of family and friends who attended the ceremony.

A source previously told us that Blanket, who is known to be shy, has been coming out of his shell the older he gets and looks up to Prince. “Blanket looks up to Prince so much,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife last year. “Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” the family insider says. “Prince really protects his brother as they have a real close bond. They go through life as a team.”

The source also explained that Blanket is very family oriented and likes being private. “He’s very close with his family, especially his uncle’s and grandmother,” the source said. “Family is very important to him, He is totally OK with being out of the spotlight. — It works for him, as he really enjoys being out of the limelight. It will likely be something that continues for years to come.”