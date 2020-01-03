Janet Jackson, 53, Posts Sweet Dedication To Her Son Eissa On His 3rd Birthday: ‘My Baby’

Happy third birthday to Janet Jackson’s son, Eissa Al Mana! Janet gushed about her little guy on January 3, in a loving message on Instagram.

Three years ago, Janet Jackson‘s life changed forever! Janet commemorated her adorable little boy, Eissa Al Mana‘s third birthday with a sweet message to him on Instagram, gushing about how much she loves being his mom. “3 yrs ago today God blessed me, at the age of 50, with the greatest gift of all. My baby! Happy Bday sweetheart. Mama loves you more than anything else in this world! 🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote on January 3, including a gorgeous photo of herself cradling her baby bump shortly before his birth in 2017. See it HERE!

As Janet noted, she was 50 years old when she gave birth to her first child, with her ex Wissam Al Mana, a major — and majorly happy — shock to all her fans. The “Rhythm Nation” superstar has spent the past three years being a doting single mommy who does it all by herself. No, really — Janet has said multiple times in the past that Eissa doesn’t have a nanny. Someone, of course, watches him while she’s onstage, though. Janet raved about her adorable kid’s bubbly personality in a November 2019 interview with Carrie & Tommy, saying that he’s already inherited the Jackson family’s musical talent. She said that the then-two-year-old “loves watching her band” play, and is very into drums, violin, guitar, and piano. He’s also a big dancer.

“He makes up melodies, he carries a tune, he has really good pitch,” she said. ” He even does this thing that my brother [Michael Jackson] did from ‘They Don’t Care About Us,’ the march and the hand. He does a few things. He does the head [movement]. He loves ‘Smooth Criminal’ and the ‘Oooo.'” While Eissa’s definitely got the moves, Janet said she’s never going to pressure her son to go into the music industry. Instead, she wants him to “always follow [his] heart and listen to [his] gut.”