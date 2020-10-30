Paris Jackson’s New Album Is All About Her Romance With Ex Gabriel Glenn: ‘She Bares Her Soul’
Paris Jackson’s first solo album, ‘Wilted’, is set to drop Nov. 13, and sources close to her say the end of her romance with ex Gabriel Glenn inspired the ‘personal’ project.
Paris Jackson, 22, and Gabriel Glenn, 23, called it quits in August of this year and since then, Paris has turned her emotions into an 11-track album, titled Wilted, due out Nov. 13. The album, which a friend called a “labour of love”, was inspired by her two-year relationship with her former The Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel — and their breakup.
The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is carving her own path in the music industry, having already released a self-titled album with The Soundflowers just a few months ago in June 2020. But Wilted will be her first solo project and sources say the sultry folk-pop album is “all Paris.”
Paris is thriving as a single woman, but the news of her split was a shock to fans. It was announced just hours after the former couple’s Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn season finale titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” aired on Aug. 4 of this year. Despite Paris weeping and saying“I can’t see my life without him” in the episode’s closing scene, the couple and bandmates decided to go their separate ways.
As HollywoodLife reported at the time, Paris turned to making music to get over the split. A source previously shared: “She wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now.”
Now, fans will have a chance to listen to that music themselves and get a deeper insight into Paris. ‘Let Down’ is available for streaming and download on all platforms now. And Wilted will drop November 13.