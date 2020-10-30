Paris Jackson’s New Album Is All About Her Romance With Ex Gabriel Glenn: ‘She Bares Her Soul’

Paris Jackson’s first solo album, ‘Wilted’, is set to drop Nov. 13, and sources close to her say the end of her romance with ex Gabriel Glenn inspired the ‘personal’ project.

Paris Jackson, 22, and Gabriel Glenn, 23, called it quits in August of this year and since then, Paris has turned her emotions into an 11-track album, titled Wilted, due out Nov. 13. The album, which a friend called a “labour of love”, was inspired by her two-year relationship with her former The Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel — and their breakup.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson is carving her own path in the music industry, having already released a self-titled album with The Soundflowers just a few months ago in June 2020. But Wilted will be her first solo project and sources say the sultry folk-pop album is “all Paris.”

A friend of the stunning singer-songwriter tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “People are going to know Paris like they never have before. She bares her soul on this album, it is very personal. Putting it out is like putting her baby into the world. Not only is she sharing all these personal songs but she’s doing it as a solo artist. It’s huge. Her friends are all so proud of her. She’s worked so hard and she’s so talented. What she’s created is incredible. People are going to be blown away.”

Eli Roth and directed by Meredith Alloway. According to the source, “it’s all about her The first track on her album, called “Let Down” dropped today, Oct. 30, along with a music video, executive-produced byand directed by. According to the source, “it’s all about her break-up with Gabe .” Paris wrote all of the songs herself and it was “very healing” adds our source. “Paris is an artist, so making art is what makes her happiest. This album is a dream come true for her.”

The album was done “for herself”, a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She hopes that people will love it because she loves it. It is a labor of love that has made her get through so much. She thinks fondly on what her father would think of her music but isn’t comparing herself to him one but. This is all Paris , this is her dream and creation and she is elated that it is finally coming out.”

Paris is thriving as a single woman, but the news of her split was a shock to fans. It was announced just hours after the former couple’s Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn season finale titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” aired on Aug. 4 of this year. Despite Paris weeping and saying“I can’t see my life without him” in the episode’s closing scene, the couple and bandmates decided to go their separate ways.

As HollywoodLife reported at the time, Paris turned to making music to get over the split. A source previously shared: “She wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now.”

Now, fans will have a chance to listen to that music themselves and get a deeper insight into Paris. ‘Let Down’ is available for streaming and download on all platforms now. And Wilted will drop November 13.