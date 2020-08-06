Why Paris Jackson Felt It Was Time To ‘Move On’ & Break Up With Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn

Hours after Paris Jackson cried during her Facebook watch series that she couldn’t see her life without boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, they broke up! We have how she’s handling the split.

Talk about timing! Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn‘s Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered had just dropped it’s season finale on Aug. 4, when hours later news broke that the pair had split up. Despite her weeping that she couldn’t picture life without him and that he “showed me love does exist,” Paris wants to go about life on her own now. “Paris and Gabriel have broken up, but it was completely amicable and neither of them hold any grudges or animosity toward one another. Their relationship simply ran its course and it was time for her to move on,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Not only were Paris and Gabriel a couple, they performed as the musical duo The Soundflowers. Now Paris is likely going it alone in music as well as being boyfriend-free. “Paris is handling the break up well and she’s taking this time to focus on her passion which has always been her music. She’s in good spirits and wishes nothing but the best for Gabriel. Paris is looking forward to working on her music and focusing on herself at the moment. It’s way too soon to think about dating again, and that’s not something she’s looking for right now,” our insider continues.

Paris explained in the season finale of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn that, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But obviously there’s someone that I strive to be and I want to grow and become a better person, better musician, this that the other. But I can’t do this without Gabe.” The couple had been together romantically since early 2018, and formed The Soundflowers in June of that year.

The episode was titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” and ended with her in tears, saying “He makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I can’t even describe. And I can’t see my life without him.” That seemed to indicate that there could be a season two for the pair, but that’s obviously not the case anymore.

“The timing is rough for Gabe because their show just came out and they aren’t together anymore. But the good thing is that they’re still good friends. Gabe is sad things ended, but he’s not angry and he’s still very loyal to Paris and says he will always love her,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gabe seems hopeful that his band with Paris will still carry on, but right now he’s busy with his other band [The Trash Dogs]. They have a new song out and he’s very excited about it,” our insider adds. Gabe sings and plays guitar for the rock band, which has been releasing music since 2016. At least he has that gig to fall back on if his musical duo with Paris is done for good. Gabe did say during the final Unfiltered episode that, “I think we said it when we first got together that if we didn’t work out as a couple, like we’ll always be in a band together. Our music was one thing we want to hold on to no matter what.”