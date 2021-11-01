Watch

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson, Paris Jackson From left, Prince Jackson, Prince Michael II "Blanket" Jackson and Paris Jackson arrive on stage at the Michael Forever the Tribute Concert, at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Records filed by Jackson's estate executors in a Los Angeles probate court show that nearly $20 million was paid to support Katherine Jackson and her three grandchildren now in her care in the first three and a half years after her son Michael Jackson's death in June 2009. The payments by his estate to his mother and children have paid for everything from school tuition, tutors, vacations, the rental of a mansion and paying off the Jacksons' longtime family home located in Encino Michael Jackson-Legal Woes
West Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The reclusive Blanket Jackson was seen picking up Chick-fil-A in West Hills sporting a bit of facial hair. Interestingly, Blanket is still being chauffeured around even though he is old enough to drive now in California. Pictured: Blanket Jackson BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris Jackson Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 Wearing Vivienne Westwood Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10107649dc
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration, Las Vegas, USA - 29 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness.

Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”

The Thriller Halloween Party took place at the Jackson family’s mansion in Calif. 24-year-old Prince hosted the party, and sister Paris Jackson, 23, was also in attendance. During the interview, Bigi spoke about how he and his siblings are continuing to carry on their father’s legacy. “There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here,” Bigi told GMB. “That’s what he was all about. That’s what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives.”

Bigi was born to an unknown surrogate in February 2002. He gained notoriety as a child, in part because of his unique nickname Blanket, though he now goes by Bigi. Unlike his older siblings, Bigi has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, but he’s occasionally seen out and about.

Prince and Blanket Jackson
Prince and Blanket Jackson (Photo: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Michael Jackson Through The Years -- Photos

Michael Jackson Various - 1972
Michael Jackson 'Various' - 1960
Michael Jackson Michael Jackson - 1972

While Bigi tends to be private and low-key, he did make a public appearance on the first episode of a YouTube movie review show on his older brother’s channel in 2019. The two were discussing Avengers: Endgame along with their cousin Taj Jackson. Bigi is very close with his siblings, and he even attended Prince’s graduation in 2019. At the time, a source close to Jackson told HollywoodLife that Prince was helping Bigi embrace public life a bit more.

“Prince has really taken his brother under his wing and is his main role model,” the insider said. “Prince really protects his brother as they have a real close bond. They go through life as a team.”