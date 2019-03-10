Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Timeline: Pics Of Their Road To Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged on March 9 after two years of dating. We’re taking a look back at their romance in honor of this wonderful milestone.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged! After two years of dating, A-Rod, 43, popped the question in the Bahamas and JLo, 49, said yes! These two have basically been #RelationshipGoals since they became an item in Feb. 2017, so in honor of this major milestone, we’re taking a look back at their epic romance!

Long before their sweet love story began, the pair met all the way back in 2005 when Jennifer was still married to Marc Anthony. JLo posed for a cute photo with the former New York Yankees player at one of his games against the New York Mets. Flash forward over a decade later to when JLo and A-Rod reconnected – this time romantically – and began dating in early 2017.

Just a few months after they began dating, JLo and A-Rod made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. They even coordinated their outfits: the retired athlete looked dapper in a navy suit while Jennifer looked ethereal in a flowy baby blue Valentino gown. Things only got more serious as the year went on with them landing a joint Vanity Fair cover in December.

The pair started 2018 off strong, too. During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis, Jennifer gushed about her man and revealed that it was their one year anniversary. “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you,” she said at the Feb. 2018 event. There were also plenty of red carpet appearances that year; they were a unified front at the Met Gala, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the premiere for Jennifer’s film Second Act.

They continued to show off their love on red carpets into the new year, attending both the Grammys and the Oscars together. In March 2019 – about one month after their second anniversary – they took a trip to the Bahamas together where A-Rod proposed with a gorgeous diamond ring that jewelers have valued at $5 million. We couldn’t be happier for these two! Head up to the gallery above to see a complete timeline of their relationship!