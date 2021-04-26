Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline: Going Public, Their Oscars Red Carpet Debut & More

Halle Berry and her beau, Van Hunt, have been going strong for nearly one year! Learn more about how their romance unfolded back in 2020 up to their recent red carpet debut at the 93rd Academy Awards!

No one is living their best life right now quite like Halle Berry. The beloved Oscar winner, 54, has been the queen of Instagram posts throughout quarantine, has a new film project on the way, and her personal life is flourishing. Halle has been dating musician Van Hunt, 51, for nearly one full year. Now that the couple has made their red carpet debut at the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, learn more about their romance, how it started, and how it’s going!

Romance Rumors During Summer 2020

Back in August 2020, fans began to wonder if there was a new man in Halle’s life after she posted the above photo to Instagram following her 54th birthday on August 14. In the snap, Halle’s feet appeared to be intertwined with her new beau’s. At the time, no one knew who it was that was spending time with Halle, which means that she and Van could have sparked their romance prior to her birthday bash in Las Vegas!

Halle further teased that her love life was going well with the caption she added to her post. “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans,” read the caption to Halle’s cryptic photo. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.”

The Couple Goes Public

Nearly one month after Halle shared her Las Vegas post, she finally confirmed that the new man in her life was musician Van Hunt! Halle took to Instagram on September 17 and posted the above photo of herself sporting a T-shirt with Van’s name on it. “Now ya know,” Halle captioned the image, adding a heart emoji and an emoji of a foot print, which may have been a callback to the photo she posted from Vegas!

Date Night

After confirming her romance, Halle and Van got more comfortable sharing some intimate moments from their time together with their fans. During their date night on September 27, the couple proved that they were pretty tight, considering that they coordinated their looks — well, not exactly. The two wore matching black face masks during one of their fun-filled nights together. “You’ve got to COORDINATE,” Halle captioned the post, adding the hashtag “Masks Save Lives.”

First Valentine’s Day Together

As the months went on, the couple proved that they were still going strong when they spent their first Valentine’s Day together! The duo took a winter getaway together, and over the course of a few days, they shared adorable little snap shots and videos from their time on their mini vacation. On February 14, Halle shared a series of steamy snaps to her Instagram account featuring the actress and Van wearing matching hoodies covered in hearts!

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing,” Halle wrote, clearly referencing her affection for Van. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day,” her caption read.

Van Shares How Their Relationship Is An ‘Inspiration’ To Him

At the end of March 2021, Van got incredibly candid speaking with Entertainment Tonight about how much Halle has influenced his music and his life. “In more ways than I can even tell you right now,” he shared with the outlet. “The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” he said, referencing his teenage son.

Red Carpet Debut

Finally, fans got to see the couple out at their first major event on April 25 at the 93rd Academy Awards! Halle and Van looked like such a power couple on the Oscars red carpet. It was so clear that the two were still smitten with each other, and Halle looked all the more loved up in her glamorous frock. Halle’s Dolce & Gabbana berry-hued strapless gown looked absolutely stunning on the star, and she fashioned a bold bob to go with her look. On Halle’s arm and holding her hand was Van, who cozied up to his lady love during the awards ceremony at Union Station.

Fans have loved seeing Halle’s love life flourish over the course of these last several months, we cannot wait to see we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the couple!