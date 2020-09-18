Van Hunt: 5 Things To Know About The Singer, 50, Who Halle Berry Teased She’s Dating

Halle Berry seemed to hint that she’s got a new boyfriend, wearing a shirt with singer Van Hunt’s name on it and telling fans ‘now you know’ with heart emojis. We’ve got five things to know about him.

It’s been awhile since Halle Berry has taken a go at the dating scene, but it seems she’s found a new man. The stunning 54-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo on Sept. 17 wearing a black t-shirt with gold lettering that read “Van Hunt.” She wrote in the caption “now ya know,” along with a black heart emoji. The 50-year-old R&B singer/songwriter/instrumentalist is now getting plenty of attention as Halle’s possible new boyfriend.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star looked so relaxed in the “announcement” photo, which showed her holding a glass of whiskey neat and wearing and oversized paper boy’s cap, with sunlight showing off the edges of her beautiful face. This would be Halle’s first public romance since her five month fling with British music producer Alex Da Kid, 38, in 2017. Previously, she was married to actor Olivier Martinez, 54, who she divorced in October 2015. We’ve got five things to know about Van.

1. Van has been practicing music since his childhood. He took up drums at age 7, and saxophone at the age of 8, and then went on to learn how to play the bass and keyboards. Van picked up the guitar as a teen and began writing his own songs. He is still a vastly talented multi-instrumentalist/songwriter/vocalist to this day.

2. Van is a Grammy winner. He took home the trophy for R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2007 for “Family Affair,” a tribute to Sly and the Family Stone that appeared on the album Different Strokes by Different Folks. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2006 for Urban/Alternative Performance for his song “Dust.”

3. Van comes highly approved by Halle’s closest confidante, her personal trainer. When the super fit actress shared her Instagram post about Van, her trainer and close friend Peter Lee Thomas wrote in the comments, “The greatest guy I know,” with a red heart and applause emojis. Halle responded back with an approving red heart emoji.

4. Van hinted at a romance with Halle over two weeks before her romance share. He posted an Aug. 30 photo of Halle kissing him on the cheek to his Instagram account. Van looked slyly at the camera, while writing in the caption, “kisses land softly.” While the photo got only 904 likes, Halle was among those giving a heart to the snapshot.

5. Van has a vast album and singles catalog. He has released five albums in the last 16 years, with his self titled debut in 2004 and 2006’s On the Jungle Floor via Capitol Records helping put Van on the musical map. His most recent studio album is 2017’s Popular with legendary Blue Note Records. He self-released a compilation of outtakes in 2009 called Use in Case of Emergency.