Halle Berry, 54, Teases She’s Dating Van Hunt, 50, As She Rocks One Of His T-Shirts: ‘Now Ya Know’

Two months after first teasing a possible new romance, actress Halle Berry appeared to confirm that she’s dating singer Van Hunt.

Halle Berry appears to have confirmed who her new mystery man is: musician Van Hunt. The Bruised actress, who recently celebrated her 54th birthday, took to Instagram on September 17 to share a cheeky photo of herself. The snap showed her rocking a black t-shirt featuring the 50-year-old singer’s logo, along with a green paperboy cap. It was accompanied by the caption, “now ya know.”

She also added the foot emoji, likely a reference to an Instagram post she shared back in July of her feet intertwined with someone else’s. “sunday funday,” she wrote at the time, accompanied by a red heart emoji. She also shared another side-by-side pic of her feet with what appeared to be Van’s, as the pair watched a gorgeous sunrise from bed in Las Vegas.

“Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” she captioned her snap. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.” Of course, Halle isn’t the only one who has teased the romance on social media. Her possible new beau shared a selfie of himself flashing a smile for the camera while a woman kissed his cheek. “My bamboo,” he captioned the pic.

He also shared a snap of a women planting a kiss on his cheek, and it’s likely no coincidence she bore a resemblance to Halle. “Kisses land softly,” he wrote. The Grammy winner released his self-titled debut album in 2004, and went on to win the Grammy Award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for featuring on the song “Family Affair” by Sly & the Family Stone.

The X-Men alum was married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, followed by Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She dated model Gabriel Aubry, with whom she shares her daughter, Nahla. After they parted ways in 2010, Halle married Olivier Martinez. The two welcomed their son, Maceo in October 2013 and later divorced in 2016.