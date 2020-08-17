See Pic
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry Teases New Romance As She ‘Wakes Up In Vegas’ For Her 54th Birthday Weekend 

Halle Berry
MEGA
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Celebrities attend Keanu Reeves Hand And Foot Print Ceremony. Held @ TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA. May 14, 2019. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5089892 140519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry shows off her long legs in a floral long sleeve dress while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 ‚Äì Parabellum Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5087987 090519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 May 2019 Wearing Cushnie View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Editor

Halle Berry has fans wondering if she has a new man!  The actress woke up in Vegas alongside a special someone after celebrating her 54th birthday in Sin City! See the cryptic, new photo, which shows her legs wrapped around a mystery man’s!

Halle Berry may be off the market! But, who’s the lucky suitor? — The Bruised actress woke up in Las Vegas next to someone special on August 16 — two days after celebrating her 54th birthday on the 14th. Halle shared a photo of her legs intertwined with a presumed mystery man’s as the pair watched a gorgeous sunrise from bed.

“Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” Halle captioned the cryptic photo, which she shared to her Instagram account. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” she added. And, we’re guessing Halle’s unnamed guest helped too.

It’s unclear who she spent her birthday weekend with — let alone how she rang in her special day. Though, the actress certainly left fans on a cliffhanger with her latest photo. Not to mention, Halle hasn’t publicly revealed her relationship status.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry at the red carpet premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,’ in which she stars in. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Many of Halle’s famous friends shared loving messages to her in the comments of the PDA post — though, no one questioned her potential new romance. “You deserve all the happiness,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote. Actresses Karrueche Tran, Gal Gadot and Elise Neal all shared sweet birthday comments as well.

While the latter stars didn’t pry into her personal business, Halle’s curious fans did. “When can we meet Mr. Big?” one fan wrote in the comments, referencing the famous Sex and the City character. “Who’s this man?” another asked. More questions similar to those followed, with fans even guessing names of other famous bachelors in Hollywood. Sadly, Halle has remained mum about her possible, new relationship.

If Halle’s new photo seems similar to something she’s shared before, it’s because she has. At the end of July, the actress took to Instagram with a photo of her legs and feet alongside an unidentified man. She simply captioned the photo, “Sunday funday” with a red heart emoji — which led to fans asking if she’s taken.

Halle was married to her ex Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. They share one child together, a 6-year-old son named Maceo. She co-parents her daughter Nahla, 12, with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010.