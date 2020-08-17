Halle Berry Teases New Romance As She ‘Wakes Up In Vegas’ For Her 54th Birthday Weekend 

Halle Berry has fans wondering if she has a new man! The actress woke up in Vegas alongside a special someone after celebrating her 54th birthday in Sin City! See the cryptic, new photo, which shows her legs wrapped around a mystery man’s!

Halle Berry may be off the market! But, who’s the lucky suitor? — The Bruised actress woke up in Las Vegas next to someone special on August 16 — two days after celebrating her 54th birthday on the 14th. Halle shared a photo of her legs intertwined with a presumed mystery man’s as the pair watched a gorgeous sunrise from bed.

“Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” Halle captioned the cryptic photo, which she shared to her Instagram account. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” she added. And, we’re guessing Halle’s unnamed guest helped too.

It’s unclear who she spent her birthday weekend with — let alone how she rang in her special day. Though, the actress certainly left fans on a cliffhanger with her latest photo. Not to mention, Halle hasn’t publicly revealed her relationship status.

Many of Halle’s famous friends shared loving messages to her in the comments of the PDA post — though, no one questioned her potential new romance. “You deserve all the happiness,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote. Actresses Karrueche Tran, Gal Gadot and Elise Neal all shared sweet birthday comments as well.

While the latter stars didn’t pry into her personal business, Halle’s curious fans did. “When can we meet Mr. Big?” one fan wrote in the comments, referencing the famous Sex and the City character. “Who’s this man?” another asked. More questions similar to those followed, with fans even guessing names of other famous bachelors in Hollywood. Sadly, Halle has remained mum about her possible, new relationship.

If Halle’s new photo seems similar to something she’s shared before, it’s because she has. At the end of July, the actress took to Instagram with a photo of her legs and feet alongside an unidentified man. She simply captioned the photo, “Sunday funday” with a red heart emoji — which led to fans asking if she’s taken.

Halle was married to her ex Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. They share one child together, a 6-year-old son named Maceo. She co-parents her daughter Nahla, 12, with ex Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010.