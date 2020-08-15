Watch
Hollywood Life

Halle Berry Struts Her Stuff In A Cut Out Black Bikini During Her 54th Birthday Weekend — Watch

Halle Berry
SplashNews
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 15 May 2019 Wearing Teresa Helbig same outfit as catwalk model *10074868g
Celebrities attend Keanu Reeves Hand And Foot Print Ceremony. Held @ TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA. May 14, 2019. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5089892 140519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry shows off her long legs in a floral long sleeve dress while heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City, while promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 ‚Äì Parabellum Pictured: Halle Berry Ref: SPL5087987 090519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Halle Berry 'John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 May 2019 Wearing Cushnie View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of herself celebrating her birthday weekend by walking on sand at a beach and wearing a flattering black bikini.

Halle Berry just turned 54 years old on Aug. 14 and she’s looking better than ever! The actress shared a new video of herself one day after her special day and it proved she looks half her age. In the clip, she is walking across some sand while showing off a black cutout bikini and sunglasses as her long locks blow in the wind of the waters behind her.

“Leo Season in full effect 🐆✨ #BirthdayWeekendVibin,” Halle captioned the video. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond in the comments section and they were full of compliments for the brunette beauty. “You are truly inspiring. Strong and healthy. I love to see it. Happy Birthday,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Absolutely stunning. Definitely the most beautiful woman on the Planet !!!! 👌👌.”

Halle’s latest post isn’t the first post of hers that featured her in a bikini. On Aug. 9, she shared a pic, which can be seen below, of herself walking on sand once again, but this time, she was donning a light orange bikini and sun hat. She had her eyes covered but she still looked absolutely amazing.

View this post on Instagram

Never been a shady beach. 😂

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Before that, on July 4, she shared a different pic of herself posing in a patterned bikini, which can be seen below. She was sitting down on some outside rocks and smiling in the snapshot and her impressive muscular physique could clearly be seen. It was the perfect representation of summer and received close to 400,000 likes!

It’s always awesome to see Halle’s memorable and beautiful pics. Whether she’s posting a current photo or a throwback, she always knows how to shine and we hope to see more soon!