Halle Berry took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video of herself celebrating her birthday weekend by walking on sand at a beach and wearing a flattering black bikini.

Halle Berry just turned 54 years old on Aug. 14 and she’s looking better than ever! The actress shared a new video of herself one day after her special day and it proved she looks half her age. In the clip, she is walking across some sand while showing off a black cutout bikini and sunglasses as her long locks blow in the wind of the waters behind her.

“Leo Season in full effect 🐆✨ #BirthdayWeekendVibin,” Halle captioned the video. It didn’t take long for her fans to respond in the comments section and they were full of compliments for the brunette beauty. “You are truly inspiring. Strong and healthy. I love to see it. Happy Birthday,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Absolutely stunning. Definitely the most beautiful woman on the Planet !!!! 👌👌.”

Halle’s latest post isn’t the first post of hers that featured her in a bikini. On Aug. 9, she shared a pic, which can be seen below, of herself walking on sand once again, but this time, she was donning a light orange bikini and sun hat. She had her eyes covered but she still looked absolutely amazing.

Before that, on July 4, she shared a different pic of herself posing in a patterned bikini, which can be seen below. She was sitting down on some outside rocks and smiling in the snapshot and her impressive muscular physique could clearly be seen. It was the perfect representation of summer and received close to 400,000 likes!

It’s always awesome to see Halle’s memorable and beautiful pics. Whether she’s posting a current photo or a throwback, she always knows how to shine and we hope to see more soon!