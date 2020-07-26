Halle Berry Rocks Cut-Off T-Shirt & Bikini Bottoms While Skateboarding Through The Streets

Halle Berry left her fans speechless in her latest Instagram video that found her exercising in the cutest of looks!

Is there anything Halle Berry doesn’t look good in? We may never know as the Hollywood icon has provided us with several memorable fashion moments over the years and her latest is no exception. The 53-year-old looked absolutely stunning in an ad shared on Friday, July 24, where she skateboarded down the street in a cute printed t-shirt and bikini bottoms. She went barefoot during the sweet footage while accessorizing the barely-there look with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses. Her gorgeous brown/blondish locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders as her big smile was on display while the clip progressed.

She posted this as part of her Fitness Friday series which has become quite popular on her social media. “Happy #FitnessFriday everyone!,” she wrote next to the clip. “Today I want to share an important reminder – HAVE. FUN. Workouts don’t always have to be strict or goal oriented. Discipline is great, but it’s not everything. So get out there, try something new! Something that makes you laugh and smile – skateboard, bike, swim, roller-skate, chase your kids, do cartwheels. The endorphin rush will still be there, those calories will still burn, and most importantly – you’ll cultivate a little extra joy in your practice. Happy Friday!!”

The Oscar winner has proudly showed off her bikini body in the past, much to her fan’s happiness and adoration. She surprised them on the 20th anniversary of the film X-Men by posting throwback pics of her in a ravishing string bikini top!

She had a very funny moment happened relating to X-Men when Ryan Reynolds decided to crash the reunion she was having with hunky co-star Hugh Jackman and many of the cast members from the original flick.

Halle is also one of the many fit and fabulous women over 50 like Salma Hayek and Jennifer Aniston who have had no problems posting photos of them without a stitch of makeup on. Here’s hoping we see some more of these amazing snaps and moments from the mother-of-two in the future!