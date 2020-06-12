Halle Berry, 53, Proves She’s A Yoga Queen As She Defies Gravity & Bends Backwards In New Pic

TGIF! Not just because the weekend is near, but because Halle Berry is sharing her Fitness Friday secrets. She showed off how limber her body is in a backbend, while flaunting her toned figure.

Halle Berry‘s incredible body at 53-years-young is the ultimate inspiration for fans of any age to start working out. The actress shares her all of her exercise secrets via Instagram, and her Fitness Friday post for June 12 was about yoga. Not only is it good for her amazing figure, Halle said it also helps her de-stress. The John Wick: Chapter 3 star posted a photo of herself laying atop a backbend wheel. That allowed her to stretch her long, lean body completely out, from the tips of her fingers to her toes.

Halle’s toned physique looked amazing as always. She wore tight, shiny black lycra leggings that featured open mesh panels around her thighs. The actress matched them with a black tank top that included a dark lace bodice, which sadly covered up her insane six pack abs. While Halle’s goprgeous face was hidden from the camera by her arms reaching way over her head, there was no mistaking her famous figure.

“The work we are doing now is undeniably essential to our collective progress, but the side effects can be draining,” Halle began in the caption, referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice protests. “We have decided to continue with our #FitnessFriday takeover, and this week, we are talking about the ways I incorporate stretching and yoga into my daily routine.”

“Bringing that much needed attention to my body with something like a yoga wheel helps manage my stress levels and releases the negative energy that can often take over when I feel overwhelmed,” Halle continued. She then directed readers to Women’s Health‘s IG page, where they featured a post about how to prioritize one’s mental health while fighting racism.

One of the tips given was “Practice meditation and other body/mind interventions to prevent your nervous system from being on high alert all the time.” Halle told Women’s Health in an accompanying article, “The current state of our country—and the world—makes it very easy to feel afraid, lost, and depressed. However, I think it’s absolutely essential that we all find ways to establish calm within ourselves amidst the uncertainty.”

She continued, “One of the most helpful stress-releasing practices for me is yoga. To me, it’s a physical form of meditation that allows me to move negative energy out of my body. Whatever type of yoga I practice, focusing on my breath and really *feeling* my body as I flow through and hold poses really centers me. It’s like the stress just lifts right out of me.” Not only is yoga great for stress relief, just look at Halle’s killer body for the physical benefits!