Halle Berry’s Romantic History: Every Man She’s Ever Loved From Kevin Costner To Gabriel Aubry & More

Halle Berry is undoubtedly one of the most successful women in Hollywood. The actress, director, and producer has an Oscar to her name, a decades-long career, and continues to build on her years of eclectic projects. But through it all, her longtime fans have always been fascinated by the men that she has dated, married and been linked to throughout her career. So, let’s take a look back at some of her past romances!

Danny Wood

While Halle’s star was only beginning to rise in Hollywood, she dated New Kids On The Block member Danny Wood in the late ’80s and early ’90s! The two were photographed looking ultra-cute from time to time, but it appears that the romance only lasted a few months, at most. Still, the two made quite the cute, low-key pair during that time in their careers!

Kevin Costner

Here’s one for the rumor mill: Halle and Kevin Costner allegedly had an affair while the A-list leading man was married to Cindy Silva. At this point, Kevin was a well-established actor and filmmaker, why Halle’s career was really kicking off. While rumors swirled about the two, very little evidence has shown that they were anything more than just friends. All of these years later, it appears the two are still relatively friendly, despite decades-old rumors.

Wesley Snipes

Another rumor that spread about Halle’s love life was her supposed romance with Wesley Snipes. It was at this time in her life that Halle was in a relationship with someone who physically hurt her so badly she lost some hearing in her ear. In 2004, however, another former flame of Halle’s, listed below, accused Wesley of being the perpetrator. “The stuff they wrote about [me, Christopher Williams] and Halle was totally false. They said something like I busted her eardrum, and I’m tired of it. I never said it [before] but I’m so tired of people thinking I’m the guy [who did it]. Wesley Snipes busted her eardrum, not me,” Christopher Williams said, according to E!. Halle has yet to name her abuser, and there has been no confirmation since Christopher’s allegation about Wesley Snipes.

Christopher Williams

Christopher Williams, a noted R&B singer, dated Halle Berry in the early ’90s. The pair had a serious relationship, but it seemingly fizzled out after nearly one year of dating. Christopher is also the man who alleged that Halle’s previous rumored partner, Wesley Snipes, was the one who caused the actress to lose part of her hearing.

David Justice

Halle Berry’s first marriage was to baseball player David Justice. The two wed in 1993, but their marriage sadly didn’t last. They divorced in 1997 and David defended himself against rumors that he abused Halle during their marriage. “Over the past 20 years, I’ve heard people saying, ‘Isn’t that the dude who hit Halle Berry in the head?’” David told People in 2015. “Not only did David Justice not do that, David Justice never hit her, period,” he shared with the outlet, speaking in third person. Halle was also granted a temporary restraining order following their divorce.

Shemar Moore

Following her marriage to David, Halle dated Criminal Minds actor Shemar Moore. The two fell for one another, and Shemar has previously detailed how he felt about the actress. “I fell hard for Halle. A lot of people now know we dated, but we had to keep it hush-hush at the time because she was fresh off her divorce from David Justice. I’m still grateful for that relationship. I was smitten not just because of who she was, but because we were so similar in so many ways,” Shemar told BET in 2013.

Eric Benét

Halle’s second marriage was to R&B singer/songwriter Eric Benét. The two wed in 2001 and he was present when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Monster’s Ball at the 2002 Oscars. Unfortunately, Halle’s marriage to Eric wouldn’t last either. Eric admitted to cheating on Halle during their marriage, leading to the couple’s 2005 divorce.

Halle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about how hurt she was my her ex-husband’s affairs. In the days following the Academy Awards, Halle admitted that it was “heartbreaking” to learn that Eric had, in fact, cheated on her. “I had an emotional breakdown,” she told Oprah in a 2004 interview. “I knew for a fact, ‘this is not my fault.'” The couple split in 2003. Two years later, their divorce was finalized.

Michael Ealy

Halle and her co-star Michael Ealy had a short-lived but deeply-felt relationship when they filmed Their Eyes Were Watching God in 2004. But after the two went their separate ways, they remained on good terms and there was no ill will between the two. “After my last relationship [with actor Michael Ealy] broke up I was feeling like, well, it wasn’t that I didn’t want to be in a relationship, it’s just that I thought it would be okay to be on my own,” she told InStyle in 2007, per People.

Gabriel Aubry

By 2005, Halle was in a committed relationship with model Gabriel Aubry. The pair were together for roughly five years, during which time Halle welcomed her first child, daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, born in March 2008. By April 2010, however, Halle and Gabriel went their separate ways, though there were some legal struggles that followed. The pair became involved in a highly-publicized custody battle over their daughter. It wasn’t until June 2014 that the two reached an amicable custody agreement, with Halle paying Gabriel $16K in child support.

Olivier Martinez

Following her split from Gabriel, Halle began dating Olivier Martinez. The two got engaged in March 2012, and married in France on July 13, 2013. By October 2013, Halle and Olivier welcomed their son, Maceo Robert Martinez. Sadly, Halle’s third marriage would end in divorce, as well. The actress and her husband announced their split in 2015, and their divorce was reportedly finalized in 2016.

Van Hunt

For the last several months, Halle has been dating music artist Van Hunt. The actress has kept the romance fairly low-key, save for a few social media posts celebrating her love! The two appear incredibly smitten, and they’re keeping the details of their love life pretty close to themselves. Regardless, Halle looks happier than ever with her supportive man by her side!