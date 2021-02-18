Halle Berry & Van Hunt Snuggle Up In Matching Metallic Snowsuits On Winter Vacation

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s romance is thriving during the couple’s winter vacation! On February 17, the actress shared a cute, new selfie of the two, who were dressed in snowsuits and ski goggles!

Who knew that a metallic snowsuit would be the way to Halle Berry‘s heart? On Tuesday, the Bruised actress, 54, took to Instagram to share a new selfie with boyfriend Van Hunt, whose winter threads had Halle in her feelings. “It’s the iridescent snowsuit for me!”, she captioned the new snap, which showed the couple posing outdoors at a ski resort destination.

That same day, Halle shared additional photos of the two on Instagram Stories. One snap in particular showed Van in his full grey iridescent ensemble while he carried a snow tube up a large hill. Both Halle and the musician, 50, wore matching black face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halle and Van’s day on the slopes came after the pair celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. On February 14, the actress posted an adorable video that showed the couple from behind, dancing topless on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl”.

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt #valentinesdayweekend,” Halle wrote alongside the cheeky clip, adding, “Music by the one & only Van Hunt @meundies.” For his part, Van also shared a photo from their sultry dance session to his Instagram account, writing, “Smilin’ cheek to cheek. Happy Valentine’s eve.”

It’s unclear exactly when, how and where Halle and Van met. Back in September, the pair seemed to confirm their already rumored romance when they shared the same photo of Halle wearing a shirt with Van’s first and last name on it. The black tee was from a collection of tour merch for the singer-songwriter’s band. Fans presumed that the two coordinated their separate posts since they were uploaded on the same day, with similar captions.

“Now ya know…,” Halle’s caption read, along with emojis of a red heart and a foot. Meanwhile, Van wrote in his caption, “There you go…” The latter one-liners were enough proof for fans to latch onto a fairytale romance between the two. And, it turns out that Halle’s foot emoji in her caption fueled the buzz even more.

Why? — Last August, Halle rang in her 54th birthday with a mystery man in Las Vegas. At the time, the actress shared a photo to Instagram that showed her legs and feet intertwined with an unidentified male’s. Eagle-eyed fans on social media were led to believe that Halle’s foot emoji was a direct indication that Van was the mystery man in her birthday post.

While neither star has verified the fan theories, it’s nice to fantasize, right? To boot, at the end of August, Van shared a selfie of the pair that showed Halle kissing the side of his cheek.