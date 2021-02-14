Halle Berry Wears Just Her Underwear As She Snuggles & Dances Next To BF Van Hunt – Watch

Halle Berry took to Twitter to show off a cute and sexy video of herself keeping ‘everything simple’ while spending time with her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Halle Berry, 54, looks like she’s having the time of her life in her latest social media video! The actress posted a new video of herself sharing a fun and special moment with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 50, on Feb. 13 and it already got the attention of many fans. In the clip, the couple can be seen from behind while standing and leaning on a railing outside as Van’s song “Being a Girl” plays.

Halle has one arm around the hunky musician as she dances and shakes her booty in nothing else but a black pair of underwear that’s printed with hearts. Her hair’s down and she appears relaxed and happy as Van comfortably leans forward while wearing only black shorts. “You keep everything simple,” Halle wrote in the caption before adding a yellow stars emoji and tagging her beau.

It didn’t take long for her followers to respond to the epic post with kind words. “@halleberry you look great and you look free, can’t think of a better place to be. #FREE #happyvalentinesDay,” one follower wrote. “Simple and remarkable… That’s how our lifetime should be…,” another wrote.

The kindness didn’t stop there either. “Do you Halle Ain’t nothing better than doing you,” a third wrote while a fourth called her “mighty fine.”

Halle’s new post comes around five months after her relationship with Van began to make headlines. After reports swirled, Halle confirmed the romance herself in Sept. with a cheeky Instagram photo. In it, she is standing and wearing a black T-shirt that has “Van Hunt” on the front of it in orange letters and is smiling and holding a drink in her hand. “now ya know…,” she wrote in the caption along with a black heart and foot emoji.

She later posted what seemed to be another version of the moment in Dec. In that one, she appeared to be dancing and smiling while holding the drink in hand and proudly displaying the shirt. “That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt,” she captioned it.