Halle Berry & BF Van Hunt Share Intimate Kiss As They Celebrate Valentine’s Day: ‘Never Settle’

Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a series of cute photos of her and her boyfriend Van Hunt posing in matching heart hoodies for Valentine’s Day.

Halle Berry, 54, is showing off the love she has for her boyfriend Van Hunt! The actress posted various photos of her and the 50-year-old musician celebrating Valentine’s Day together while posing in matching black hoodies and sweatpants with multi-colored hearts all over them. They appeared to be sitting on a bed in the snapshots and even shared a sweet kiss in the first one.

In addition to the eye-catching PDA-filled post, Halle wrote a touching message about love to her fans and it included a bit of advice for those “struggling.”

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing! No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it,” she wrote. “If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day 🤎#vdayphotodump.”

In the cheeky last part of her message, Halle seemed to be referring to how she found love at 54 with Van. The words and pics prove that things between her and her beau are great and what better way to show that off than on a love-filled holiday!

One day before Halle posted her Valentine’s Day-themed post, she shared a headline-making video, which can be seen above, that showed her and Van from the back as they were standing outside and leaning against a railing. The beauty was only wearing a pair of underwear that had the same design as her and Van’s hoodies in the clip and she was dancing to Van’s song “Being a Girl” as she put her arm around him.

“You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨#valentinesdayweekend Music by the one & only Van Hunt,” the happy girlfriend wrote in the caption.

Halle and Van first sparked romance rumors last year and Halle herself confirmed he relationship with an Instagram pic in Sept. She wore a black T-shirt that had “Van Hunt” on the front of it in orange letters in the photo and was smiling while holding a drink. “now ya know…,” she wrote alongside it.