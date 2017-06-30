Eric Benet Disses Halle Berry After JAY-Z Trashes Him For Cheating On His Ex: See Wild Tweet

JAY-Z totally called out Eric Benet for cheating on Halle Berry on his new album ‘4:44’ and the R&B singer was not happy! His insane tweet back will absolutely shock you!

Eric Benét managed to slam Halle Berry and JAY-Z in a single tweet! The 50 year-old R&B singer responded to JAY’s diss in “Kill JAY Z.” The 4:44 rapper trashed Eric when he brought up his notorious elevator ride with Beyonce‘s sister Solange. “You almost went Eric Benét, let the baddest girl in the world get away/I didn’t even know what else to say. Never go Eric Benét,” he rapped. Eric obviously disagreed and wrote on Twitter, “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!” What exactly was all this drama about?

You might remember Eric was married to the gorgeous Halle until he was infamously caught cheating on the Academy Award winning actress. They divorced in 2005. Eric apparently wasn’t too pleased to have all this history brought up again. Eric married Manuela Testolini in 2011 and obviously wanted everyone to know that he thinks she’s actually “the baddest girl in the world.”

Well JAY-Z, 47, was not holding back at all on his new album 4:44. He also seemed to shade Kayne West for his 2016 Sacramento concert rant. “But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f-ck was he thinkin’?” JAY rapped. He appeared to even go after Future on the same track! Future had a son with Ciara, but she’s now married to Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson. “I don’t even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n—as playin’ football with your son,” the lyrics said.

