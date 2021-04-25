Halle Berry, 54, Makes Red Carpet Debut With New BF Van Hunt At The Oscars — Pics

Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt were an elegant duo at the Academy Awards on April 25.

It took the Oscars to make it happen, but on April 25 Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt made their romance red carpet official. The 54-year-old actress and her musician beau looked gorgeous together at the Los Angeles event.

Halle created social media buzz all by herself by rocking a new bowl haircut. That and her sleeveless lilac dress were show-stopping. But it was the look of happiness on the mom-of-two’s face that was especially notable.

Halle and Van have been loved up on Instagram for months now, ever since confirming their romance in September 2020. Just a few weeks before the Academy Awards, Halle posted an Instagram photo of herself hanging on to her boyfriend while he played the guitar. “I’ll be ya groupie baby, cause [sic] you are my superstar…” she captioned the pic. “Who’s gonna watch BRIC Jazz Fest with me tomorrow?”

On Valentine’s Day she shared a series of photos of them wearing matching onesies on Instagram, celebrating their love and her refusal to settle for just anyone. “To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right…I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” she wrote. “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

As Halle’s fans know the three-time divorcee hasn’t always been lucky in love. Her first marriage, to baseball star David Justice lasted just four years. But four years after she divorced him, she found love again and married soul singer Eric Benet. That marriage, however, also only lasted four years, ending just three years after she became the first African-American woman to win a Best Actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball.

After having her first child Nahla, 13, with model Gabriel Aubry, she eventually married for a third time to French actor, Olivier Martinez. That marriage ended in divorce in 2016. Olivier and Halle share a 7-year-old son, Maceo.