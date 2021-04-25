Halle Berry Debuts New Bowl Haircut & Bangs In Strapless Purple Gown At The 2021 Oscars

Halle Berry stole the show at the 2021 Oscars on April 25 when she showed off a new hairstyle & rocked a strapless purple gown with a massive bow on the waist.

It’s no surprise that Halle Berry, 54, always looks drop-dead-gorgeous and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Oscars on April 25. The actress shocked us all when she debuted a brand new bowl cut hairstyle featuring a super short bob that was rounded on the sides of her head and was complete with short, choppy bangs. Not only did her new hairstyle steal the show, but she also looked fabulous in a strapless purple gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The fitted bodice showed off her tiny waist and the rest of the gown flowed into a sheer chiffon skirt. Around her waist was a giant bow that added some pizazz to the flowy dress.

Halle is known for always switching up her hairstyle so it’s not totally shocking that she showed off this new ‘do, but it definitely came as a surprise considering just two days ago she was rocking shoulder-length wavy hair with blonde highlights. The thing about Halle is that no matter what hairstyle she chooses to go with, she always manages to look absolutely stunning. Her new haircut was complimented by her flowy dress and instead of adding accessories like a statement necklace or big earrings, she chose to let her hair speak for itself.

Halle first made history at the Oscars back in 2002 when she became the first black woman to win for Best Actress, so she was definitely the star of the show tonight. From her hair to her gown, every part of her look was to die for and we are here for it!