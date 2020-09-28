Halle Berry & Rumored BF Van Hunt Rock Matching Face Masks: ‘You’ve Got To Coordinate’

Halle Berry’s latest selfie includes Van Hunt and fans are swooning over their rumored romance! The pair donned matching face masks, while Halle encouraged fans to do the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Halle Berry continues to fuel dating rumors with Van Hunt — and, we’re not complaining! The Bruised actress, 54, and the musician, 50, are too cute together in a new selfie Halle shared to her Instagram account on September 27. “You’ve got to COORDINATE,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which showed the rumored couple cozied up together in what appeared to be a dark room. Halle used the hashtag, “#MasksSaveLives,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are convinced that Halle went public with the apparent romance just one week before her latest post with Van. On September 17, both Halle and Van shared the same photo of the actress wearing a shirt with his first and last name on it. The black t-shirt was from a collection of tour merch for the singer-songwriter’s band. Clearly the two coordinated the separate posts, seeing as they were uploaded on the same day, with similar captions.

“Now ya know…,” Halle’s caption read, along with emojis of a red heart and a foot. Meanwhile, Van wrote in his caption, “There you go…” As if the latter one-liners weren’t enough proof that they’re more than friends — it was Halle’s foot emoji that sealed the deal for fans.

Earlier this month, Halle rang in her 54th birthday with a mystery man in Las Vegas. At the time, the actress shared a photo of her legs and feet intertwined with an unidentified male’s on Instagram. Critics on social media believe that Halle was indicating in her new upload, that Van was the mystery man in her birthday post.

It’s unclear when and how Halle began spending time with Van. Although, the pair may have gotten together over the summer. At the end of July, the Catwoman star took to Instagram to share a photo of her legs and feet alongside an unidentified man. She simply captioned the photo, “Sunday funday” with a red heart emoji — which led to fans asking if she was taken at the time. Additionally, Van shared a selfie of the pair, at the end of August, that showed Halle kissing the side of his cheek.

While they have yet to directly confirm that they’re a couple, both Halle and Van haven’t been shy about flaunting their relationship (whatever it may be) on Instagram. We can’t wait to see more of these two together!