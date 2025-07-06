Did Shannen Doherty Date Julian McMahon? About the ‘Charmed’ Co-Stars’ Relationship

Julian McMahon and Shannen Doherty had more in common than just co-starring in the hit television series Charmed. The late actors died one year apart from each other, and their deaths were both attributed to cancer. Since the cast of Charmed paid tribute to Julian, fan interest in his and Shannen’s relationship has spiked.

Below, learn about Julian and Shannen’s friendship, working relationship and romance.

Did Shannen Doherty & Julian McMahon Date?

Yes, Julian and Shannen dated for a brief time, reportedly sometime in 2001, during the third season of Charmed. They also worked together on the TV movie Another Day, in which they played on-screen lovers.

Why Did Julian McMahon & Shannen Doherty Break Up?

Neither Julian nor Shannen talked about their brief relationship. At the time, Julian played the on-screen love interest of Alyssa Milano‘s character, Phoebe Halliwell. Shannen, for her part, played Prue Halliwell, and her off-screen tension with Alyssa became a years-long topic of discussion among fans.

Julian and Shannen’s former co-star Holly Marie Combs referenced their romance during a December 2023 appearance on Shannen’s former podcast, “Let’s Be Clear.”

“You know, [actor Brian Krause, who played Leo] and [Alyssa] were dating at the time when this all went down, which, to me, us being completely oblivious, to me was the worst part,” Holly said to Shannen at the time. “Where, it was all sort of part of this plan that was happening and unfolding through over months. It was months of that year. You were dating Julian [McMahon]. So, you guys were off in that world. Brian was off with Alyssa.”

Julian McMahon on the set of Charmed episode "The Good, the Bad and the Cursed" with Shannen Doherty directing. 📸🎬🕊 pic.twitter.com/zUrLmnqV1p — 𝗔𝗺𝘆 𝗞𝗼𝘁𝗼, 𝗧𝗩 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹 (@TV_Fanatic_Girl) July 6, 2025

What Did Shannen Doherty Die of?

Shannen died on July 13, 2024, following a battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old. Along with her health, Shannen’s personal life had also taken a sharp turn. Hours before her death, Shannen’s divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko was finalized.

What Was Julian McMahon’s Cause of Death?

Like Shannen, Julian died following a battle with cancer, though the type of illness he had is still unclear. He was 56. Julian’s wife, Kelly McMahon, announced the news of her late husband’s death but did not specify what form of cancer he had.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in a statement to Deadline on July 4, 2025. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian’s late mother, Sonia Rachel, Lady McMahon, died at the age of 77 in April 2010 following a battle with cancer. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Sonia was living with melanoma before she died. Melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer that grows quickly and can be fatal for patients.