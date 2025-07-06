Julian McMahon Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the ‘Charmed’ Actor Had Before Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Julian McMahon won over fans’ hearts after establishing himself as a heartthrob. Among his most famous roles were in Home and Away, Profiler, Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and the Fantastic Four movies, which helped him build a high net worth, a packed resumé and a starry celebrity image in Hollywood. Since he was only 56, Julian’s death shocked the world when it was revealed in July 2025 that he had been battling cancer.

Below, learn everything about Julian’s legacy, his career and overall net worth.

How Julian McMahon Built His Fortune With Movies & TV Roles

Julian got his start as a professional actor in the 1980s in soap operas. The Australia native landed his big break in playing Ben Lucini in Home and Away, but he initially struggled to get his foot in the door of American movies and TV shows, Julian said in an interview with MediaVillage.

“At the time, it wasn’t easy to get a work permit in the United States or come here as an Australian actor,” Julian told the outlet in March 2020. “I missed out on a couple of films because I couldn’t get a permit, so getting a three-year contract was a gift and a great opportunity.”

Eventually, Julian starred in the FBI franchise, which gave him more stability.

What Is Julian McMahon’s Net Worth?

Julian had a net worth of $16 million before he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Did Cancer After Julian McMahon’s Finances?

It’s unclear if Julian’s health issues had any impact on his fortune. He kept his cancer battle private.

Was Julian McMahon Married When He Died?

Yes, Julian was married to his wife, Kelly McMahon, from 2014 through the end of his life. She was the one who delivered the news of his shocking death on July 4, 2025.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in a statement to Deadline. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Before marrying Kelly, Julian was married to Brooke Burns from 1999 to 2001, and Dannii Minogue from 1994 to 1995. Dannii is the sister of Kylie Minogue.

Did Divorces Impact Julian McMahon’s Fortune?

Usually, a divorce calls for a financial compromise, so it’s likely that Julian’s two divorces affected his fortune. While it’s unknown just how much that was, Julian’s first wife, Dannii, opened up about how their divorce affected her finances. During a past interview on BBC Radio 2, per The Standard, the pop singer pointed out, “I was not only broke, I was in debt, a lot of debt,” when she divorced Julian.

“I had been very good with my finances up until the point where I got married,” Dannii recalled. “I was living in London and working in London. My fiancé and then husband [Julian] was living and working in America, but he had only just started working there, and I was financing both of our living costs in both countries at 22. London and New York are expensive cities; we had nice things. And then, every two weeks, I flew back and forth, so that I could see him, get back to work, earn some more money, get back there again.”

Dannii explained she thought her financial instability would end once Julian’s career took off and that “he’d put some money into the pot.”

“But that was a silly thought wasn’t it,” Danii said. “Anyway, you’re young and you’re silly, and I only blame myself for that. But what do you do when you’re in love with someone, you want to be with them, he’s got a chance of having a career there, I’m trying to keep things going in London. You do your best at the time.”

While Julian never spoke out about his and Dannii’s past relationship, she later revealed that she posed nude for Playboy to pay off her debts.

Did Julian McMahon Have Kids?

Yes, Julian shared his daughter, Madison McMahon, with ex-wife Brooke.