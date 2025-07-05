Who Are Julian McMahon’s Parents? Meet His Mother Sonia & Father Sir William McMahon

Julian McMahon was born and raised in Australia before moving to the United States to become a TV and movie star, stealing fans’ hearts around the globe. Upon finding success with roles in Nip/Tuck, Charmed and FBI, Julian’s acting career soared, which likely made his parents proud. Julian was the son of late former Australian Prime Minister, Sir William McMahon, and Sonia Rachel, Lady McMahon, both of whom died before Julian’s shocking death in 2025.

Below, learn about Julian’s early life and family.

Who Was Julian McMahon’s Father, Sir William McMahon?

Julian’s father, Sir William, a.k.a Billy McMahon, was a politician and served as Australia’s 20th prime minister. The Sydney native served in the Liberal Party of Australia as its leader and previously worked in ministerial positions for 20 years. William held the longest continuous political service in Australian history.

Before becoming a politician, William served in the Australian Army. He earned the rank of captain, follow by major, and he served in World War II.

Julian’s father died in March 1988 in his sleep at the age of 80.

Who Was Julian McMahon’s Mother, Sonia McMahon?

Sonia was a philanthropist and socialite, who is remembered for promoting charitable fundraisers and various organizations that supported the community. She was also on the board of the Sydney Children’s Hospital.

Before marrying William in 1965, Sonia worked as an occupational therapist. The couple had a 25-year age gap, and they stayed together through the end of William’s life.

Lady Sonia died at the age of 77 in April 2010 following a battle with cancer. She had been living with melanoma before she died, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that grows quickly and can be fatal.

Like his mother, Julian also died of cancer, though it’s still unclear what type of cancer he had.

Julian McMahon’s Childhood & Family Background

Julian was born in Sydney and was raised alongside his sisters, Melinda and Deborah. He attended the same private all-boys school that his father went to: Sydney Grammar School.

Initially, Julian wasn’t interested in acting and had actually dreamed of being a rugby player and becoming an army cadet, he told Female.com in a past interview. He attended the University of Sydney to briefly study law, then the University of Wollongong to study economics before leaving to begin a modeling career.

During a separate interview with the Herald Sun in January 2018, Julian opened up about his childhood and being raised by a politician.

“So, it wasn’t that extreme (in the McMahon house), but my parents were still working out how to parent,” Julian noted. “My Dad, for example, he was born in 1908 — that’s a very different time to what it was when he was raising me. He must have gone through a strange misunderstanding of how you were parented in 1908 versus how you parent in 1972; it would have been so conflicting.”

Did Julian McMahon Have Kids?

Yes, Julian was a father to one child, his daughter, Madison McMahon. He shared Madison with his ex-wife Brooke Burns.

Who Is Julian McMahon’s Wife?

Julian married his wife, Kelly McMahon, in 2014. The couple kept their life together away from the public eye, but Kelly accompanied him to a few events and premieres over the years.

Prior to his marriage with Kelly, Julian was married to his ex-wife Brooke from 1999 to 2001, and they welcomed their daughter, Madison, in June 2000, according to Wake Forest University Athletics.

Before marrying Brooke, Julian was married to his first wife, Dannii Minogue, from 1994 to 1995. Dannii is the younger sister of Kylie Minogue.