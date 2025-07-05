Julian McMahon’s Wife: Meet Kelly Paniagua McMahon & His Ex-Wives

Julian McMahon had the love of his life by his side, his wife, Kelly McMahon (née Paniagua), when he died on July 2, 2025. Kelly was the one who delivered the news of the FBI alum’s shocking death and confirmed that her late husband was privately battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in a statement to Deadline on July 4, 2025. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Below, learn about Julian’s former marriages and his love with Kelly.

Kelly Paniagua McMahon

Kelly married Julian in 2014, and they stayed together for the rest of his life. While they kept their relationship away from the public eye, Kelly accompanied Julian to several red carpet events over the years.

Brooke Burns

Brooke Burns was Julian’s second wife. The two were married from 1999 to 2001 and welcomed a daughter together: Madison McMahon. Brooke is known for her role as Jessie Owens in Baywatch and Baywatch: Hawaii.

Dannii Minogue

Julian married his first wife, Dannii Minogue, in 1994 after they met on the set of the Australian soap opera Home and Away. While together, Julian starred in Dannii’s music video for her song “This Is It.”

Dannii is the younger sister of fellow English pop star Kylie Minogue.

During their 18-month marriage, Dannii and Julian spent time physically apart due to their careers, with the Fantastic Four actor booking roles in the U.S. and the “Success” artist working in England. However, their breakup involved a few factors other than distance. Following their divorce, Dannii claimed that Julian’s late mother, Sonia Rachel, Lady McMahon, caused a rift in their relationship.

Did Julian McMahon Have Kids?

Yes, Julian shared one daughter, Madison, with ex-wife Brooke.