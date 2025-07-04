Julian McMahon’s Cancer Battle: Inside the Actor’s Private Health Struggles Before His Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Julian McMahon was privately battling cancer before his death on July 2, 2025. The late Australian-American actor — famous for his roles in projects like Fantastic Four and the FBI television franchise — died at the age of 56, and his wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the news.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in a statement to Deadline. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Learn about the cancer that Julian was living with and his final days below.

What Type of Cancer Did Julian McMahon Have?

Julian’s wife, Kelly, did not reveal the type of cancer that he had. So, his exact cause of death is still unclear.

Timeline of Julian McMahon’s Diagnosis and Final Days

The details surrounding Julian’s official cancer diagnosis are still unknown. His last public appearance was in March 2025 at SXSW to promote his film The Surfer.

Why Julian McMahon Kept His Cancer Journey Private

Since Kelly did not elaborate on her late husband’s cancer battle, it’s unclear why Julian kept his health struggles a secret. But living life in the public eye comes with its downside, and it’s likely that he just wanted to maintain his right to privacy in the end.

Who Is Julian McMahon’s Wife?

Julian was married three times throughout his life. His first marriage was to ex-wife Dannii Minogue from 1994 until they split in 1995. Dannii had stated that she and Julian had spent most of their marriage physically apart, with him focusing on his career in the U.S. and her working in England.

In 1999, Julian wed his second wife, Brooke Burns, and they divorced in 2001. The Fantastic Four star later married his third wife, Kelly, in 2014, and they stayed together for the rest of his life.

Did Julian McMahon Have Children?

Yes, Julian was a father to his daughter, Madison McMahon, whom he shared with ex-wife Brooke Burns.