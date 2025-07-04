Julian McMahon’s Cause of Death: How Did the Australian Actor Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Surfer

Julian McMahon was a Hollywood heartthrob, known for several roles on TV and film, but especially in the FBI universe. His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the news of his death, revealing that her late husband was living with cancer before he died on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in a statement to Deadline. “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Below, get updates on Julian’s untimely death and his final days.

How Did Julian McMahon Die?

Julian’s cause of death was from an undisclosed form of cancer. His wife, Kelly, did not specify which type of cancer he was living with when he died.

Julian McMahon’s Illness: His Final Days

Not much is known about Julian’s last days since he kept his cancer battle a secret. However, he made his last public appearance at SXSW in March 2025 — just three months before his death — to promote the film The Surfer alongside his co-star Nicolas Cage.

Julian opened up about working with Nicolas during an interview with Collider that month, saying he was “looking forward” to filming The Surfer.

“I was just excited to play this great character, and excited to play opposite Nicolas, and excited to work with this guy,” the FBI alum said. “There were so many creative elements to each day. Because of the schedule, we had to be creative on the fly.”

Julian McMahon’s Movies & TV Shows: Remembering His Career

As his fans know, Julian’s most famous television role was playing Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix in FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. His last television role was in The Residence, which premiered in March 2025.

Also in television, Julian was known for playing Ben Lucini in Home and Away, Detective John Grant in Profiler, Cole Turner in Charmed and Christian Troy in Nip/Tuck.

Julian’s most popular movie role was playing Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Did Julian McMahon Have Kids?

Yes, Julian was a father to one daughter named Madison, whom he shared with his ex-wife Brooke Burns. Before Brooke, Julian was married to his first wife, Dannii Minogue.

He was married to his third wife, Kelly, from 2014 until he died.