Shannen Doherty Dead: Actress Dies at 53 After Battle With Cancer

Shannen Doherty died at 53 on Saturday, July 13. She had been battling breast cancer for a number of years. Her death was announced in a statement by her publicist Leslie Sloane on Sunday. ““It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” they said in a statement, per NBC News.

Born in Memphis, Tennesse in 1971, Shannen began working as an actress at a very young age. Her earliest TV roles were guest spots when she was 11. She had a recurring role on the beloved historical drama Little House on the Prairie. Throughout the 80s, she was cast in small roles in a variety of projects, including a main role on the series Our House.

Shannen’s breakout role came in 1988, when she was cast as Heather Duke in the cult-classic Heathers. Shortly after the film, she was cast in the role that she would become a national star for as Brenda Walsh on the beloved teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She was critically acclaimed in the role and received award nominations before leaving following season four in 1994.

Following her departure from Beverly Hills, 90210, Shannen went on to various roles in small films, such as Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. She also starred as Prue Halliwell in the hit series Charmed from 1998 to 2001. She also appeared in various reality TV shows, such as Scare Tactics and Breaking Up With Shannen Doherty.

Shannen was married three times throughout her life. Her first marriage was to actor and singer Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994. She wed poker player Rick Salomon in 2002, but they got the marriage annulled nine months later. She married photographer Kurt Iswarienko in October 2011, but the pair announced that they were splitting up in April 2023.

Shannen first revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She announced that she was in remission two years later. In February 2020, she announced that her cancer had returned. Throughout her battle with cancer, Shannen had much support from her friends and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. She also often regularly shared updates with fans on her condition along the way, including on her podcast, called Let’s Be Clear.