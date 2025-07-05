Julian McMahon Remembered: Celebrities React to His Death

Julian McMahon is being honored by friends, former co-stars and other colleagues in Hollywood. Famous for his television roles in shows like Charmed, Nip/Tuck and the FBI franchise, multiple celebrity actors wrote public tributes while mourning his death, which came after a private battle with cancer.

Below, read the tributes from some of Julian’s friends and colleagues.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano worked with Julian on Charmed and penned a lengthy social media note for him. She began her caption by writing, “I’m heartbroken.”

“Julian McMahon was magic,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding. We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.”

Calling Julian “more than [her] TV husband,” Alyssa wrote that he was also “a dear friend.”

“The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares,” she continued. “The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable—but always with love. My heart is with Kelly [McMahon], with [his daughter] Madison, and with Iliana—his girls, his world. He adored them. You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply. Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian.”

Holly Marie Combs

Fellow Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs shared an Instagram reel of some of the cast’s photos together with Julian.

“One of a kind is an understatement,” Holly wrote in her caption alongside the video. “Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals.”

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan also starred in Charmed with Julian and wrote via her Instagram Stories that he was “a force of brilliance, wild talent and humour… I pray comfort for his family.”

Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd, who co-starred in Fantastic Four with Julian, called the latter’s death “terribly sad news” in an Instagram post.

“Even though we played each other’s nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together,” Ioan wrote about Julian. “Every encounter with him was a joy. It was an honor to be Dr. Richards to his Dr. Doom. My heart goes out to his wife and family. God speed, Julian.”