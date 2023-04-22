Shannen Doherty’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her 3 Marriages That Didn’t Last

Shannen Doherty is best known for her starring role in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210.’

She’s been married three times over the years.

She filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko in Los Angeles in April 2023.

Shannen Doherty, 52, made a name for herself as a teen icon with 1990s Fox drama Beverly Hills, 90210. In the role of Brenda Walsh, she let claws fly with co-stars including Jennie Garth as the high school dynamics played out across 10 years, between 1990-2000. But even as a child, she was already an accomplished actress, appearing on shows including Little House on the Prairie and Our House and voicing a lead role in The Secret of NIMH before reaching peak exposure.

After 90210, Shannen went on to a continuous, prolific career as an actress in film and television, starring in Mallrats, and cult hit series Charmed, and even talent competition Dancing With The Stars.

Behind the scenes, she had some high-profile romances, including three marriages, none of which ultimately worked out for her. As news breaks that she’s filed for divorce from husband Kurt Iswarienko after 11 years, here’s what to know about each of her three marriages.

Kurt Iswarienko

Brenda married the photographer in Malibu in 2011 in a black-tie ceremony at sunset, per PEOPLE. It was her third try at marriage, and by far her most successful — though they didn’t start a family, they lasted eleven years. And Kurt was seemingly by her side when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Her outlook was bright when she tied the knot with him, as well.

“Marriage to me is such a gigantic commitment that it’s not something I’d ever go into lightly anymore,” she told PEOPLE in 2010, ahead of her marriage to Kurt. “I’ve learned my lesson.” After her 2015 diagnosis, which progressed to stage IV by February of 2020, she credited Kurt with supporting her. “Cancer solidified us,” she told PEOPLE in a separate interview in 2019. “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now.”

But on April 21, 2023, a report emerged that Shannen had filed for divorce from Kurt. Per documents obtained by TMZ, the couple had separated months earlier, in January of 2023. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife in a statement on the matter. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

Rick Salomon

Shannen married online gambling site owner and poker player Rick Salomon in 2003. The marriage lasted less than a year, with the duo opting for an annulment after only nine months. Rick, it should be noted, has also been married to Pamela Anderson — twice. They annulled their brief 2007-2008 marriage, then divorced over their 2014-2015 marriage.

He gained notoriety for a sex tape with hotel heiress and socialite Paris Hilton’ in 2003, as well.

Ashley Hamilton

Shannen’s first marriage was to fellow actor Ashley Hamilton, son of George Hamilton. They wed on October 11, 1993, and filed for divorce months later in April of 1994. Shannen was just 22 when she made her first go at a marriage. He went on to marry model Angie Everhart between 1996 and 1997.