Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years Of Marriage

Back to the single life. According to TMZ, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty, 52, filed divorce documents against husband Kurt Iswarienko in Los Angeles ahead of the weekend on Friday, April 21. Per the outlet, the official docs stated that the duo had been separated for months, since January. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife in a statement on the matter Friday. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.”

The 90s teen icon and her husband married back in 2011, and Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015. She’s been open about her battle with the disease, as it returned at stage IV in February of 2020. In 2019, she shared how cancer had helped them grow closer at the time.

“Cancer solidified us,” she told PEOPLE in the expansive interview. “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now.” She went on, explaining her relationship with the photographer. “It’s not that our marriage wasn’t good before,” she explained. “But we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days.”

She also said they had stopped having arguments altogether at the time. “The last time we had a big argument was pre-cancer,” she said, noting that they didn’t “let a night go by mad at each other.” Shannen, whose epic career on the Fox show ultimately became her best known role, also called Kurt “her rock.”

“Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now,” she told the magazine. “He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me. We have a much deeper appreciation [for each other] now, and a much larger capacity for forgiveness.”