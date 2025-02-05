What Celebrities Are Going to the Super Bowl 2025?

The Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week, the Oscars, and … the Super Bowl. There are certain events you’re sure to see a galaxy of stars attending, and the Super Bowl 2025 is no exception. Aside from the celebrated athletes themselves — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Saquon Barkley come to mind — and the performers (Kendrick Lamar with SZA,) you can always count on a few famous superfans and socialites to see and be seen in the stands.

Below, find out which celebs are likely to attend the biggest football game of the year to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in New Orleans.

Taylor Swift

It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift is at the top of the list of celebs who are likely to attend the big showdown. She’s been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September of 2023, and the “Cardigan” singer has been front and center at his games ever since. Last year, she took a 12-hour private jet flight home from Japan amid her Eras Tour to make sure she didn’t miss the Super Bowl — and her man’s big win.

Paul Rudd

According to the Times of India, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is a safe bet to be at the Super Bowl. The actor, who hails from Kansas City, is a loyal and vocal fan. And in fact, he showed up at last year’s game and was interviewed on the field after the game. “It all just feels so overwhelming,” he told Fox Sports at the time.

Bradley Cooper

Cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, you’re likely to see Silver Linings Playbook star Bradley Cooper in the stands, as well. In fact, he was seen celebrating the Eagles’ win against the Commanders that sent them to the Super Bowl last month, along with his daughter Lea De Seine.

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is a big fan of the Chiefs, and in 2023 Travis Kelce gushed over the actor. “Jason Sudeikis is one of my favorites,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “He and his family always pop in for a game here and there.”

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow, who recently performed at the Grammys, appeared at Super Bowl LVIII last year in support of the Chiefs, and was even once photographed with Travis and Patrick and her son, Levi. It’s likely she’ll head to the big game this year, too.