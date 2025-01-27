Saquon Barkley’s Kids: Meet the Eagle’s Player’s Family

It’s official. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9 at Super Bowl LIX. The team’s star running back, 27, helped them pummel the Washington Commanders on Sunday, January 26, for a 55-23 victory.

“I ain’t gonna lie. I tried to downplay it in my head, but it’s amazing, man,” he admitted during a post-game interview, per Athlon Sports. “It’s amazing. We’re here. Super Bowl. But the goal wasn’t just getting there. The goal’s to win, and we’re gonna celebrate, enjoy this, and get right back to work.”

At home, Barkley’s two littlest fans continue to cheer him on as he reaches new career heights. Get to know them below.

Saquon Barkley’s Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Barkley is worth $32 million, and his average annual salary is over $12 and a half million. Per Bleacher Report, according to the terms of his contract, he scored a $250k bonus incentive just for the Sunday victory that sent him to the Super Bowl. If the team wins the Super Bowl, he’ll pocket another $250k.

How Many Kids Does Saquon Barkley Have?

At just 27 years old, Barkley is already a father of two with girlfriend Anna Congdon. According to Just Jared, he welcomed his first child, daughter Jada, in April of 2018. “”When two became three,” Anna captioned a collection of photos in the hospital on April 24, 2018.

They welcomed little Saquon Jr. in September of 2022.

Is Saquon Barkley Married?

He’s not married, but Barkly has been dating Congdon, an Instagram personality and model, since late 2016. The couple went Instagram official with a sweet photo in front of a Christmas tree on December 11, 2016. “He’s alright on the field but you should see him on the dance floor,” Congdon playfully captioned the photo. The duo met at Penn State University, when Barkley played on the team as running back.