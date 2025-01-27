Anna Congdon: About Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend

Saquon Barkley just clinched a spot in Super Bowl LIX — along with a $250k bonus incentive embedded in his contract for just such a win, according to Bleacher Report. If the Philadelphia Eagles and their star running back win the Super Bowl, he’ll get another $250k. After beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26, they’ll face off at the Super Bowl in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs and their own stars, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“We knew that’s what it was gonna take. It was gonna take a team effort,” he said after the big win, per Athlon Sports. “I want to give a shoutout to Will Shipley. He came in and finished it strong. We talk about the running back room, about making plays. Our guy Kenn[eth Gainwell] went down, Will stepped up big for us, but the team came out, man. Everyone came out and made big plays and got the job done and that’s how you get to a Super Bowl.”

Off the field, Barkley is supported by his longtime love, Anna Congdon. Read on to find out more about their love story and their life together.

Is Saquon Barkley Married?

At 27 years old, Barkley is not married. He’s in a long-term relationship with Congdon, whom he met while studying at Penn State University, where he was the running back.

Who is Anna Congdon?

Anna is an Instagram personality and model. The statuesque blonde labels her account, which has over 112k followers, “Just for fun” in the tagline. She’s also a mother — Congdon shares two children, Jada and Saquon Jr, with Barkley. She’s incredibly supportive of her man, and took to Instagram the day after his big win against Washington to celebrate. “If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would,” she captioned a collection of photos of the young family celebrating on the field on January 27.

How Long Have Saquon & Anna Been Together?

Barkley has been in a relationship with Congdon for nearly a decade — they’ve been dating since December 2016, when they went Instagram official.