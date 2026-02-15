Bad Bunny’s Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri: Their Relationship Status Now

Bad Bunny‘s star power has been on the rise for years, and his 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance cemented his icon status. Over the years, Benito’s celebrity has skyrocketed, prompting fans to speculate about his dating life and current relationship status. One person who recently reignited romance rumors was Bad Bunny’s on-and-off girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. So, are they together?

Neither Gabriela, who began dating the “Moscow Mule” hitmaker in 2017, nor Bad Bunny has confirmed whether or not their relationship is back on. However, Bad Bunny was seeing model Kendall Jenner off and on for years. Scroll on to learn about Bad Bunny’s relationship with Gabriela and his reported fling with the reality star amid their recent post-Met Gala date.

How Did Bad Bunny & Gabriela Berlingeri Meet?

Bad Bunny quipped that he and the jewelry designer “met while sinning,” in a May 2020 Rolling Stone interview. Despite his sultry response, he corrected himself and revealed that he and Gabriela’s first time meeting in 2017 was actually much more low-key. “It was after I sang at a Zion and Lennox concert, here in Puerto Rico. I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers. We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other,” he told the magazine.

What Does Gabriela Do For A Living?

The “Me Porto Bonito” singer’s passion for fashion is well-known, and he definitely shares that love with Gabriela. She owns a jewelry line called Diciembre Ventinueve (Translation: December 29), which she launched in 2020. Her line is handmade in Puerto Rico, according to the company’s Instagram bio, and she offers a wide array of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Aside from her jewelry line, the entrepreneur has also dabbled a bit in modeling, per Bustle. She also took the photos for her boyfriend’s Rolling Stone cover story.

Gabriela and Bad Bunny Have Collaborated

When Bad Bunny dropped his surprise album Las Que No Ibran A Salir in May 2020, the closing track had a surprise guest vocalist. The song featured some contributions from the rapper’s girlfriend, credited simply as “Gabriela.” The pair dueted on “En Casita,” which was a song reflecting on their feelings in quarantine amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also appeared on the outro to his 2022 track “El Apagón,” per Genius.

Those are not the only time that they’ve worked together musically. When Bad Bunny was working on his collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, “Te Gusté,” Gabriela was an important part of the process. “Gabriela recorded references for J. Lo’s vocals,” he told Rolling Stone.

What Has Bad Bunny Said About Gabriela?

Despite keeping their relationship very private for years, Bad Bunny opened up a little more about his love for Gabriela since they started collaborating. Before going public, he’d shared that he was “in love” in a March 2020 chat with Entertainment Tonight. He also revealed that his sense of humor is very important to their love in his Rolling Stone interview. “I like to make her laugh. I am always playing and always doing something crazy and fun,” he said.

When speaking about their 2022 collaboration, Bad Bunny revealed how important it was to have Gabriela sing it during a New York Times interview. “I wanted someone to sing it out of love, because it’s a sincere message,” he explained.

Although the couple seemed incredibly happy together, Bad Bunny revealed to Entertainment Tonight in Nov. 2020 that he isn’t thinking about getting hitched anytime soon. “I’m not that married,” he told the outlet. “Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot.”

Although marriage wasn’t on the table, the couple showed how serious they were when they adopted a dog together in Feb. 2022.

Did Gabriela and Bad Bunny Split?

As previously noted, Gabriela and the American Music Award-winning artist have not spoken publicly about the status of their relationship in quite some time. While Gabriela follows Bad Bunny on Instagram, he does not appear on her Instagram page. Fans assumed they went their separate ways when the musician showed up courtside at a Lakers game in Jan. 2023 with a mystery blonde woman.

In February 2026, Benito and Gabriela were spotted having dinner together in Argentina.

Is Bad Bunny Dating Kendall Jenner?

In February 2023, an insider revealed that Kendall and Bad Bunny were seeing each other. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house,” the source told PEOPLE. “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.” In February, the pair were seen exiting a Beverly Hills restaurant after a supposed double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber, per TMZ.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted out and about together numerous times — including packing on the PDA following a dinner date that included Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner. They were also seen leaving an Oscars party together, reportedly kissing during a dinner date in Los Angeles, and enjoying a horseback riding date at an equestrian center in LA in April. Things are looking good for Kendall and Bad Bunny!

The two wowed at the 2023 Met Gala, however, they opted to walk the red carpet separately. Just a few hours later the two were spotted attending an after-party together, but they made sure to not show any PDA. The cuties made respective outfit changes for the night out in NYC, with Kendall rocking a sheer sequined dress and Bad Bunny keeping it simple in a white t-shirt and a brown jacket. They were also accompanied by Kendall’s sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie.

However, after several public sightings, Kendall and Benito’s connection appears to have fizzled out.

Who Else Has Bad Bunny Dated?

Given how private Bad Bunny was about his relationship with Gabriela, it’s no surprise that he was also pretty private about his past love, Carliz De La Cruz. It seems like when Bad Bunny is in a relationship, he’s committed for a long time, as he and Carliz also dated for five years, per People En Espanol. In 2023, Carliz sued Bad Bunny for $40 million, alleging that he used her recording (“Bad Bunny, baby”) in two songs without her permission.