Avril Lavigne’s Husband: Everything To Know About Her Exes & Former Engagement With Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is a singer known for her hit songs “Complicated”, “Girlfriend”, and more.

She is not currently married, however, she was previously married twice.

The rockstar got engaged to singer Mod Sun in April 2022.

Avril and Mod have called off their engagement and broke up as of Feb. 21, 2023.

Many know and love Avril Lavigne, 38, for her early aughts hits including “Complicated”, “I’m with You”, “Girlfriend”, and more. The punk princess even announced her latest album, Love Sux, in Nov. 2022, marking her seventh studio album release. However, when the 38-year-old songstress isn’t laying down tracks in the studio, she’s often spotted packing on the PDA with other musicians, including her most recent ex, Mod Sun. Amid Avril and the “Flames” singer’s breakup, below is everything to know about her marital history!

Avril Lavigne’s Engagement With Mod Sun

After the Grammy-nominated artist fell for her previous husbands, she moved on and found love once more with Mod. Avril and the rapper met over two years ago in Jan. 2021 while working in the studio together, per PEOPLE. At the time of their passionate romance in Feb. 2022, the blonde beauty told the outlet that she was taking a break from dating when she met Mod. “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” she gushed at the time. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Soon after that, Mod popped the question and got engaged to Avril in March 2022. The Canada native took to Instagram at the time to announce the celebratory moment. “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” she captioned the carousel of engagement photos. Not only did Mod propose in a romantic way in Paris, France, but he also gave Avril a massive heart-shaped diamond ring!

Sadly, all good things come to an end, and Avril’s reps confirmed to Page Six that the couple had gone their separate ways as of Feb. 21, 2023. Despite this, TMZ also reported the news that day, however, Mod’s reps were not aware of the split. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” his reps told the outlet that Tuesday. HollywoodLife has reached out to both reps to confirm the news, but did not receive an immediate response.

Her Second Husband, Chad Kroeger

Eight years prior to Avril’s romance with Mod, she got married to Canadian musician Chad Kroeger, 48. Avril’s marriage to Chad is notably her shortest marriage yet, as they divorced by 2015. Not only is Chad is a singer like his now-ex-wife, but he is also the lead singer of the famous band, Nickelback. After she dated Brody Jenner in 2010, she met the “How You Remind Me” hitmaker and they tied the knot in 2013. Two years later, she took to Instagram to reveal that she and Chad had called it quits, according to E! Online.

“Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments,” Avril wrote at the time of their separation. “We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other.” She also told PEOPLE in 2019 that they remain, “super close. He’s just always been a cheerleader of mine and always been such a huge fan. He’s in my corner, he’s on my side, and he’s always been really great.” Prior to their split, Avril confirmed their engagement via Twitter. “I’m so excited to tell you the rumors are true… Chad and I got married yesterday!”, she wrote on July 2, 2013.

Avril’s Marriage To Deryck Whibley

Wedding bells rang for the first time for the “When You’re Gone” singer in 2006 when she married singer Deryck Whibley, 42. Not only was this her first time getting married, it is also her longest marriage to date, as they didn’t divorce until 2010. Two years into their matrimony, she spoke to OK! magazine, via PEOPLE, and revealed she didn’t want kids until later in life. “Oh God! I don’t want to have kids for like 10 years,” she quipped, before adding, “I still have a lot to do. I don’t even know if I could handle a dog right now. I’m so not ready. Someday I’ll be a mom, but not until I’m in my 30s.”

Avril gushed about her romance to Rolling Stone in 2011, and admitted she met the Sum 41 founder when she was 17 years old. “I made out with him the first day I met him,” she told the outlet at the time. “He gave me my first shot of Jäger. I had a tie on—it was back in the days of the tie.” Later, Avril revealed via her website that she and Deryck had decided to divorce after four years of marriage. “We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” she penned. Avril and the now 42-year-old notably collaborated on her 2011 album, Goodbye Lullaby, about one year after their divorce.