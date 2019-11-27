Avril Lavigne & Phillip Sarofim Split: Couple Calls It Quits After 1 Year Together

Avril Lavigne just said, ‘see you later, boy’ to her billionaire beau. The ‘Complicated’ singer and Phillip Sarofim have broken up after only a year of dating.

He was the son of a Texas billionaire. She was an early 2000’s pop culture icon. Can we make it any more obvious? Actually, instead of “Sk8ter Boi,” it’s time to start blasting “Tell Me It’s Over,” because the love between Avril Lavigne and Phillip Sarofim has – like the Warped Tour – has come to an end. The couple called it quits after one year of dating, according to Us Weekly. Avril, 35, began seeing the son of Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim in February 2018. While everything seemed to be going great between them, the last time they were seen together was in June of this year. HollywoodLife has reached out to Avril for a comment on the reported split and will update the post when information is made available.

This marks the latest high-profile relationship for the “Complicated” singer. Avril was famously involved with another late-90s/early-2000s punk star, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. However, this skater punk romance didn’t ride off into the sunset. The two wed in 2006 but split three years later. “We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship,” she wrote on her blog at the time.

From there, she briefly dated Brody Jenner. Their romance lasted from 2010 to 2012, and Us Weekly reports that the break was “mutual.” After there, Avril connected with her fellow Canadian, Chad Kroeger. She and the Nickelback singer tied the knot in July 2013 with a ceremony in the South of France. That romance didn’t last, and Avril announced she and Chad, 45, were splitting in 2015. “It is with heavy hearts that Chad and I announce our separation today,” she posted to Instagram at the time.

“Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other,” she added. Four years later, after the breakup, they remain close friends. “We had marriages, we lived together, I knew their families, they knew mine, we just stayed close, and there’s a mutual respect,” she told USA Today in February. “Chad, in particular, we’re actually really close, because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He’s still like family.”

Avril returned to music in 2019 with Head Above Water, her first studio release since her self-titled 2013 release. The album’s first single, the title track, was a powerful defiant anthem, one written after she battled Lyme disease. “Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles,” she wrote on her website. “I was able to turn that fight into music I’m really proud of. I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly.”