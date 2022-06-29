Avril Lavigne Recreates Iconic ‘Let Go’ Album Cover 2 Decades Later: Photos

Avril Lavigne, 37, gave longtime fans a major treat on June 28, when she shared photos and video of her recreating the iconic cover photo of her 2002 album Let Go. The singer wore a similar all black outfit, which included a long coat and leather pants, and had her long hair down as she posed with her arms crossed in the middle of the busy New York City street. She also rocked dark eye makeup and gave a serious facial expression to the camera, just like she did in the original pic, taken when she was just around 17 years old.

“20 years later! This was another magical moment for me returning to the exact location of where I shot my debut album cover ‘Let Go’ yesterday in New York City right before we played Madison Square Garden!” she exclaimed in the caption for the Instagram post, which was posted on June 29. “Happy 20th anniversary ‘Let Go.’ And thank you to all of my incredibly amazing and supportive fans that have shown me so much love over all these years.”

Once Avril shared the epic new old pics, her fans were quick to respond with joy. “This is amazing Avril. Let Go Era 4ever ❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “best 20 years ever!” A third pointed out that the memorable album “defined” them and a fourth shared, “20 years later and you’re still making history.” Avril’s fiance, Mod Sun, also got in on the fun and responded with, “This is so amazing!”

Avril’s latest pics come one month after she opened up about making Let Go, her first album, when she was a teen, and admitted she knew the exact kind of music she wanted to create. “I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out,” she told The Guardian. “I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad.”

She went on to explain that she didn’t want to go the popular pop star route, and wanted to give music fans something different. “I was very clear on what I wanted to do and what I didn’t want to do. I wanted to be angsty and to sound more like a band,” she explained. “I didn’t want to be all bubblegum pop. I wanted to turn my emotions into lyrics. I was honestly just very, very pure.”