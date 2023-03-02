Avril Lavigne & Tyga Twin In Black Hoodies As They Hit Up Paris Fashion Week Party Together

The two musicians were seen arriving at a get-together thrown by Leonardo DiCaprio, shortly after the 'Sk8er Boi' singer's split from Mod Sun.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 2, 2023 2:28PM EST
avril lavigne, tyga
View gallery
Avril Lavigne 830 USA New York CityAvril Lavigne 8-30-2002
LAVIGNE Singer Avril Lavigne gestures during a photo session in New York's Central Park . A new crop of female singer-songwriters like Lavigne are challenging the notion that you have to bare your navel and cavort around in tight clothes to be sexy. Over the last year, artists like Pink, Michelle Branch, Vanessa Carlton and Lavigne have been dominating the charts with by putting the focus on their music, and not their looksMUSIC AVRIL LAVIGNE, NEW YORK, USA
Singer Avril Lavigne poses on a rooftop in Union Square in New YorkAVRIL LAVIGNE, NEW YORK, USA
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrived at a Paris Fashion Week party together on Wednesday, March 1. The Love Sux singer, 38, and rapper, 33, were both seen heading from a car into the gathering together in a short video, which you can see here, via TMZ. The musicians were both dressed in low-key black outfits as they arrived at Kuku.

Avril and Tyga are both seen in black outfits at the same PFW show. (Shutterstock)

The pair were attending a Fashion Week event, reported put together by Leonardo DiCaprioand as they arrived they matched in black hoodies. Avril walked behind Tyga as they made their way into the party. The “Rack City” rapper had a large chain over his black hoodie. Avril sported a zip-up black hoodie that appeared to have the phrase “The Bulldog Spirit” printed on it. She also rocked a pair of black short-shorts.

The short clip of the two was only the latest outing that they’ve been seen out together since the “Complicated” popstar called off her engagement to pop-punk rising star Mod Sun at the end of February. As Avril and Tyga have been seen out together, many fans have started to speculate that they may have started seeing each other. Both of the stars attended the same PFW show together, shortly after the two were seen together at Los Angeles’ NOBU, prior to Avril announcing that she called off the engagement to Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith. 

The two pop-punk stars had first announced their engagement in an Instagram post back in March 2022, revealing that Mod Sun had popped the question in front of the Eiffel Tower, while the two were in Paris. After Avril announced that she had split from Mod Sun, the “Stay Away” rocker released an emotional statement on his Instagram, sharing how upset he was by the split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad