Avril Lavigne & Tyga Twin In Black Hoodies As They Hit Up Paris Fashion Week Party Together

Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrived at a Paris Fashion Week party together on Wednesday, March 1. The Love Sux singer, 38, and rapper, 33, were both seen heading from a car into the gathering together in a short video, which you can see here, via TMZ. The musicians were both dressed in low-key black outfits as they arrived at Kuku.

The pair were attending a Fashion Week event, reported put together by Leonardo DiCaprio, and as they arrived they matched in black hoodies. Avril walked behind Tyga as they made their way into the party. The “Rack City” rapper had a large chain over his black hoodie. Avril sported a zip-up black hoodie that appeared to have the phrase “The Bulldog Spirit” printed on it. She also rocked a pair of black short-shorts.

The short clip of the two was only the latest outing that they’ve been seen out together since the “Complicated” popstar called off her engagement to pop-punk rising star Mod Sun at the end of February. As Avril and Tyga have been seen out together, many fans have started to speculate that they may have started seeing each other. Both of the stars attended the same PFW show together, shortly after the two were seen together at Los Angeles’ NOBU, prior to Avril announcing that she called off the engagement to Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith.

The two pop-punk stars had first announced their engagement in an Instagram post back in March 2022, revealing that Mod Sun had popped the question in front of the Eiffel Tower, while the two were in Paris. After Avril announced that she had split from Mod Sun, the “Stay Away” rocker released an emotional statement on his Instagram, sharing how upset he was by the split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”