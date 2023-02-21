Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Split & Call Off Engagement After 2 Years Together

Avril Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, are no longer set to walk down the aisle. After two years of dating and just under a year of being engaged, the former duo has gone their separate ways, her reps confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday, February 21. Avril’s reps also confirmed that she was the one to end the engagement, though TMZ reported the same day that Mod’s reps were unaware of the major development. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” the reps said. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both rockers for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

A source close told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the breakup was some time in coming. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” they stated. And though the “Complicated” songstress was seen hanging out with rapper Tyga at Malibu’s celeb hotspot Nobu restaurant on Sunday, the source added there’s nothing going on. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” the source stated. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

The couple began dating over two years ago and became engaged on March 27, 2022, in Paris. The “Sk8er Boi” star took to Instagram and shared a black and white pic of Mod on his knee, with the Eiffel Tower gleaming in the background. She sweetly captioned the photo carousel in French. “Yes, I’ll love you forever!” The singer wore a stunning full length black dress for the big moment, and in another pic showed off her sparkling new diamond heart shaped diamond ring.

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for,” she later shared with People. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.”