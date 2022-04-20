Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun Celebrate Engagement With Paris-Themed Party: Photos

Avril Lavigne, 37, and Mod Sun, 35 decided to celebrate their engagement with a big party back home after they had an incredible proposal in front of the Eiffel Tower. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the rocker couple, who said “I do” two weeks ago, shared adorable photos from the Parisian-themed shindig. Their buddy Machine Gun Kelly had a chance to join in the festivities, as he too shared pics on his own Instagram, captioning it “congrats f**kers!”

The grandiose party included a gorgeous tablescape featuring floral centerpieces with skulls and mini-Eiffel Tower statues. The dinner included sweet corn agnolotti, an entrée of roasted Dover sole meunière and classic steak frites or a vegetarian option of braised leek and artichokes. A personal special touch came in the form of custom lattes printed with a photo of Avril and Mod’s official engagement! How sweet!

Back on April 7, Avril announced she and Mod got engaged on March 27 in Paris. The “What the Hell” singer shared a beautiful black and white photograph of Mod down on one knee as he asked her to marry him with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Written in French, Avril captioned the sweet photo album, “Yes, I’ll love you forever!”

Mod also shared a series of heartwarming pics to his Instagram to commemorate the big day. In his caption, which was written in poem form, he revealed he had dreamt of the day he was going to ask Avril to be his wife. And in the dream, it took place in Paris as well! The musician added, “I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”.”

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for,” Avril revealed to People. “We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment.” Talk about a romantic proposal!