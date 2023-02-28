Mod Sun Finally Breaks Silence On Avril Lavigne Split: My Heart Is ‘Broken’

Mending a broken heart! Avril Lavigne‘s recent ex-fiancée, Mod Sun, 35, opened up about his “broken” heart in a new emotional Instagram post on week after their split. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” his lengthy caption read on Tuesday. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Soon after the “Flames” hitmaker shared the carousel of photos, along with his message about his mental state, many of Mod’s 728K followers took to the comments to show their support. “You’re a true pro moddy and so important to so many people. Never forget that!”, one admirer noted, while another added, “No matter what happens mod, remember 5 minutes from now could be your best moment. Don’t miss it. Love you forever my friend don’t ever ever give up.” Even an Avril fan account made sure to lend send some positive vibes. “I’m thinking of you during this time which must be difficult! So sad for you, really Send you love,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Avril appeared unbothered in a new Instagram post that same day, as she attended Paris Fashion Week. “PFW,” she captioned the set of photos, along with a black and white heart emoji. For the black-and-white photos, the “Complicated” songstress rocked a suit complete with shorts and embroidery that included the following phrases: “Break My Heart”, “Be Yourself”, and “Be Patient.” The 38-year-old blonde beauty has yet to publicly discuss her split from Mod at this time.

As previously mentioned, Avril and Mod broke off their engagement on Feb. 21, just one-month shy of their one-year engagement anniversary. At the time, Avril’s reps confirmed the breakup to Page Six, however, Mod’s reps were not aware of the news. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him,” the “Down” musician’s team told the outlet. Despite the end of their romance, Mod will remain on tour, his reps reassured. “The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour,” they noted.

The punk-rock popstar and Mod met in Jan. 2021 when they worked on some music together, and soon after that they sparked a passionate romance. Avril told PEOPLE in 2022 that when she met Mod, she was actually taking a break from dating, however, he stole her heart anyway. “I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” she quipped at the time. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

Prior to dating Mod, Avril dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim, 37, for one year until they called it quits in Nov. 2019. She was previously married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, 48, from 2013 to 2015, and to Canadian musician Deryck Whibley, 42, from 2006 to 2010.