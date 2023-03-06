Avril Lavigne & Tyga Confirm Romance With Steamy Kiss At Paris Fashion Week: Photo

Confirming what fans have grown to suspect over the last couple of weeks, Avril Lavigne and Tyga seemed to go official with a steamy public kiss at Paris Fashion Week! The “Complicated” hitmaker, 38, and “Taste” rapper, 33, were seen embracing in a passionate kiss in a pic you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail. In the snap, Avril rocked a black hoodie with rhinestone details as she reached up for the kiss, holding his neck with her hands. In another pic, Tyga, wearing a gray jacket and layered necklaces, laced his jewelry-heavy fingers into her hair as he looked down at the singer. Per the outlet, the duo was attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party on Monday, March 6.

Tyga and Avril have been seen all over the big fashion event since news of her split from Mod Sun, 35, hit the presses on February 21. At the time, she’d been recently seen having dinner with the rapper at celeb hotspot Nobu, and her reps confirmed to Page Six that she was the one to call of the engagement after two years of dating. Mod Sun’s reps denied any knowledge of the major relationship development, per TMZ. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” the rep reportedly said.

A source told PEOPLE in February that there was nothing going on between Avril and Tyga when she parted ways with Mod Sun. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” the insider told the outlet. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.” The pal also explained in the comments that the former engaged couple had been “on and off.” “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” they said.

For his part, Mod Sun admitted to being heartbroken in an emotional Instagram post. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he captioned the Feb. 28 post. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”