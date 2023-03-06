Avril Lavigne Is All Smiles As She Cozies Close To Tyga In Front Row At Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne couldn’t hold back the smile as Tyga whispered in her ear while they were seated next to each other at the March 6 Ottolinger show in Paris. The two have been spending quite a bit of time together lately, and they continued to fuel rumors that they’re dating with their latest Paris Fashion Week appearance. Tyga and Avril looked comfortable with one another as they took in the fashion show.

In mid-February, news broke that Avril and Mod Sun had called off their engagement after two years together. Around that same time, Tyga and Avril were photographed getting in the same car after having dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. It was reported by TMZ that the pair had been “hanging out a lot,” but the status of their relationship was not clear. On March 1, they were photographed heading into the same Paris Fashion Week event, although they arrived separately.

The two increased speculation that they might be an item, though, when they went to a Paris Fashion Week party together that evening. They rocked matching black outfits to attend the event, which was hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. On March 3, Avril was seen holding hands with designer, Guram Gvasalia, at another PFW event.

Although Avril and Tyga’s status is still unclear, they definitely seem to be enjoying each other’s company. Their very public time together comes following Mod Sun breaking his silence on his split from the singer. “In one week my entire life completely changed,” he wrote. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back.”

A rep for Avril had previously confirmed that the engagement was off, while reps for Mod Sun insisted that he was blindsided by the news. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour,” the rep told Page Six on Feb. 21. “So if anything has changed, it’s news to him.”