Avril Lavigne Attends Same Fashion Show As Tyga After Night Out Together & Mod Sun Split

Avril Lavigne was back in black when she arrived for the Courrèges show during Paris Fashion Week on Mar. 1. In photos published by Daily Mail, Avril, 38, rocked a black trench coat over her t-shirt dress. She sported some killer knee-high boots with fierce heels and hair fit for a rockstar. Furthering the speculation that Avril might have a new squeeze in her life since splitting from Mod Sun, Tyga arrived shortly after Avril at the same PFW show. Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna’s ex sported a leather biker jacket, faded blue jeans, and a black shirt. He accessorized with sunglasses and a chunky silver chair.

This Avril outing comes on the heels of Mod Sun (b. Derek Smith, 35) breaking his silence about the end of their relationship. “In one week, my entire life completely changed,” he posted on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 28). “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire work. Thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Avril also posted something to Instagram on Tuesday. “PFW,” she captioned a gallery of black and white photos of her attending Paris Fashion Week. She also commented, “This Year,” possibly indicating she might release a follow-up to 2022’s Love Sux. Mod Son, coincidentally, released his fifth album, God Save The Teen, on Feb. 3, and it contains a track titled “Avril’s Song” about his now ex-lover.

Mod Sun proposed to Avril in April 2022. On Feb. 21, 2023, news broke that the engagement was off, with Avril’s reps confirming to Page Six that she was the one who ended things. This news seemed to catch Mod’s reps by surprise. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for the tour, so if anything has changed, that’s news to him,” the rep told the publication. PEOPLE reported that Avril and Mod had been “on and off for the past two months,” but as of mid-February, they were no longer a couple.

On Feb. 19, photographers captured Avril and Tya, 33, hugging after having dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles. The two embraced as if they were about to part but got together in the same car. TMZ reported that Avril and Tyga had “been hanging out together a lot lately,” though the publication was unclear if things had gotten romantic between the two.