Avril Lavigne & Guram Gvasalia Hold Hands At Paris Fashion Week Amid Romance Rumors With Tyga

March 4, 2023
Avril Lavigne, 38, and her designer friend Guram Gvasalia were photographed holding hands at an event during Paris Fashion Week on Friday night. The duo wore all black outfits, including a long-sleeved baggy shirt dress and fishnet tights on her, and a black leather jacket over a black top and matching ripped jeans on him. She also wore black boots and held a purse as her hair was mostly down and topped with some mini buns while he showed off slicked back hair and a beard.

Although there is not much publicly known about Guram, he is the brother of Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, so it’s not surprise he’d be part of a popular fashion event. The pals looked comfortable around each other and at one point, they exchanged a hug before she got in the backseat of a car.

Avril and Guram’s outing comes just one night after she was spotted hanging out with Tyga, 33, at a Paris Fashion Week party thrown by Leonardo DiCaprio. They were photographed heading from a car into the location, which was Kuku, and it sparked romance rumors. Like she did with her most recent outing, Avril wore an all black outfit, including a black T-shirt under a black coat and Tyga wore a black hoodie under a black coat.

Before she had fun during Paris Fashion Week, Avril made headlines for splitting up with her fiance Mod Sun in late Feb. Her reps confirmed the news, but his reps didn’t seem to know what they were talking about. “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him,” Mod Sun’s reps announced, TMZ reported.

Despite the apparent lack of communication between the former couple, a source told People that the breakup was a long time coming. “Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” they said. The source also talked about Avril and Tyga’s recent hangouts, which included visiting celeb hotspot Nobu restaurant. “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” the insider stated. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

